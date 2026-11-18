Why do AI initiatives fail – and succeed?
IT leaders must champion AI implementation from a business perspective, not just as a technology problem to solve
Enterprise AI has moved beyond isolated pilot projects and basic conversational front-ends into a critical infrastructure challenge that directly impacts corporate architecture and operating models.
vAnd yet, even as we head into 2027, across enterprises many AI initiatives stall in the pilot phase, an indictment of IT leaders who fail to enforce architectural discipline.
Gartner predicts that "by the end of 2027, due to escalating costs, unclear business value or inadequate risk controls”, more than 40% of agentic AI projects will fail.
One Gartner analyst added that "most agentic AI projects right now are early-stage experiments or proof of concepts that are mostly driven by hype and are often misapplied."
An MIT Management blog post, meanwhile, chalked up the problems to a lack of vision, which can be laid at the feet of management.
“Many organizations dabble in pilots or isolated tools, missing opportunities to scale impact across the enterprise.”
This failure rate only tells half the story, however, and the inverse is often true. Highly successful AI projects can connect their wins to solid IT leadership.
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What does success look like?
Efforts by Moderna and Jubilant Ingrevia showcase how business alignment is a hallmark of good leadership.
Moderna, the organization behind the Covid-19 vaccine, underwent a transformation that “... aligned the organization around AI from the top.” The biotechnology company decided to train all employees to become data-fluent, not just their specialized workers (i.e., software engineers).
Moderna's CEO "repeatedly framed AI as essential for scaling the company’s scientific goals, not for cost cutting…"
Jubilant Ingrevia, which was struggling to move forward, illustrates another AI-integration success story. In an effort similar to Moderna’s, the specialty chemicals company focused on training its frontline employees on IT processes and worked to foster a level of ownership over AI.
Even before beginning its AI integration efforts, management had its data scientists work onsite with plant operators for months to better understand how the business worked.
The Moderna and Jubilant Ingrevia case studies showcase how leadership decisions can directly impact the success of AI implementations.
It’s not just a technology question that boils down to choosing the "right" AI model and then seeing how it can improve things. In fact, leadership must understand core workflows and processes, then look for AI solutions that fit those circumstances.
In short, an AI implementation failure isn't automatically due to infrastructure, model or algorithm failure. Success belongs to technology leaders who stop treating AI as a standalone novelty and start engineering it as a scalable and secure enterprise capability.
Keith Ward is an IT/Tech Content Host & Contributor. He has more than 30 years experience as a writer and editor, with more than 20 as an IT-focused journalist.
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