Nozomi Networks has announced a new strategic collaboration with Lockheed Martin that will focus on strengthening cybersecurity and compliance for government and defense environments.

The collaboration, which is an offset project tied to the sale of F-35 aircraft to Switzerland, will see Nozomi developers work with Lockheed Martin’s cybersecurity specialists to develop new capabilities within the Nozomi Networks platform.

Lockheed Martin will provide technical expertise and offset funding for the project.

Nozomi said the new capabilities will enable the safe automation of security configuration assessments (SCAs) across complex and distributed environments, starting with Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) compliance.

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Defense organizations will be able to assess security configuration compliance at scale and leverage the results alongside asset, vulnerability, and risk data, the company said.

“This work with Lockheed Martin is a testament to our joint commitment to bringing the power of AI to improve how our public-sector customers secure their systems,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Andrea Carcano, in an announcement.

Addressing DISA STIG compliance

According to Nozomi, the first of these new capabilities will address challenges around DISA STIG requirements across operational technology (OT) and cyber-physical systems (CPS) such as industrial equipment and infrastructure.

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Having been designed for laptops, servers, and enterprise infrastructure, existing STIG assessments are typically less suited to engineering workstations, facility systems, and other operational assets that may not tolerate traditional assessment techniques.

That means many defense organizations still rely on spreadsheets and manual validation to demonstrate their compliance – an approach that Nozomi said is hard to scale as frameworks such as the US Department of Defense Control Systems Security Requirements Guide (SRG) extend requirements to industrial control and cyber-physical systems.

To help address these hurdles, Nozomi Arc sensors will collect host-level configuration data from endpoints and assess them against DISA STIG benchmarks, backed by the passive monitoring of network communications.

Nozomi said the results will then be consolidated and centrally managed, either on premises through its Central Management Console (CMC) or in the cloud using its Vantage platforms.

Security teams will gain a central view of compliance levels and changes over time, which will enable them to review pass/fail findings and supporting evidence, access rule-level findings, as well as compare configuration posture alongside asset inventory, vulnerability, and risk data.

Additionally, the platform will produce repeatable, auditable evidence of configuration compliance to support DoD Risk Management Framework (RMF) and authorization activities.

Future enhancements

Beyond DISA STIGs, Nozomi said it is also planning to introduce safe active polling to collect configuration data from assets where endpoint sensors cannot be deployed, as well as extend the platform to additional security frameworks across OT, IoT, and IT environments.

“With automated DISA STIG assessments, defense organizations can now validate configuration compliance across diverse environments safely and at scale, without the spreadsheets and manual processes that have held them back,” Carcano added.

“We are proud to take this important, industry-leading step with Lockheed Martin to deploy the most advanced AI tools to support government agencies while adhering to the highest standards of cybersecurity governance.”

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