Will a four-day workweek be the norm in Britain by the end of the decade? A majority of UK workers surveyed predict that could indeed be the case.

Research by hybrid meeting company Owl Labs showed that 83% of those polled believe a four-day week will be more popular by 203, with nine out of ten younger workers agreeing – and many saying they expect it to overtake the five-day model.

The results come as some companies introduce return to office (RTO) mandates to force workers back into a pre-pandemic style of working with five full days in the office, rather than a hybrid model with some days in office and others at home.

According to this survey, eight in ten UK workers under such stricter in-office mandates say they're looking for a new role, which Owl Labs says is a clear sign that rigid policies may be driving talent away.

Indeed, in response, 40% of staff surveyed say that under such mandates they are "working to rule" – only performing the basic tasks of their job rather than taking on additional responsibilities – with younger workers more likely to take such action. Another 27% say they have booked out time in their calendar to avoid colleagues or clients from taking over their calendar with meetings.

"The rise of flexible working trends such as the four-day week and 'working-to-rule' show that the traditional nine-to-five no longer makes the cut," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO, Owl Labs. "It's crucial to recognize that more hours doesn't always lead to greater productivity, nor does forcing strict in-office attendance – it's about how effectively those hours are used, not where they are spent."

He added: "As organizations look to attract and retain talent in a competitive market, flexible models like the four-day week are already shifting from experiment to expectation. For many, the question is no longer if – but when."

The survey also suggests as many as half (48%) of companies are now offering a four-day working week; though that certainly sounds high, many companies are offering staff the right to request flexible working patterns such as nine-day fortnights or four-day weeks at less pay, or longer days throughout the week in order to have Fridays off, for example.

That isn't quite what is meant when referring to a four-day work week, which is generally intended to happen without any loss of pay or increase of hours on other days.

Four-day benefits

The survey suggested the usual list of expected benefits from a four-day week: about three quarters of those polled said they expected such a setup would improve their work-life balance, offer more time for personal development, and lead to greater job satisfaction. Two-thirds expected to have the same productivity, getting done the same in four days as five.

There are some concerns, however. The survey showed six in ten respondents were worried about having to work longer hours during the days they are in the office, and 38% said there might be an impact on customer service.

The survey follows extensive trials around the four-day week. One campaign backing the shift to a shorter week revealed earlier this year that 200 UK firms have now adopted a formal four-day working week, with its own survey echoing these results that Brits believe it will be the norm by 2030.