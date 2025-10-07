IT and business pros call for more tech training
Projects are being abandoned thanks to a lack of tech skills
With the tech skills gap showing no signs of closing, very few IT and business professionals believe they're getting enough support for tech learning.
A survey of 1,500 tech executives, IT professionals, and business professionals in the US, UK, and India from tech workforce development firm Pluralsight has revealed that while 95% say building a culture of learning is a priority at their organization, the same number believe they need more support to learn tech skills.
The biggest problem is lack of time, with only 46% of organizations giving employees dedicated time for learning on the job.
"Organizations understand that a culture of continuous learning is essential to staying competitive," said Chris Herbert, chief content officer at Pluralsight.
"However, translating that intention into action with the right strategies, resources, and the time needed to upskill effectively remains a significant challenge for many."
And the problem isn't getting any smaller. While 67% of organizations said they'd made progress in reducing the IT skills gap, that figure is down 11% year-over-year.
And it's having a big effect on business as a whole, with 48% of IT professionals and 58% of business professionals saying they've had to abandon projects in the past year due to technical skill shortages. This problem showed up most in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, AI and machine learning (ML), and DevOps.
"Finding ways to course-correct towards more effective tech learning programs will be mission-critical as rapid cloud and AI innovations further pressure workforces," said Herbert.
Upskilling is seen as being faster and more cost-effective than hiring, with 89% of organizations saying that hiring IT talent is more expensive than upskilling their current workforce.
Nearly three-quarters of organizations spend less than $5,000 per employee to upskill, while 46% spend over $5,000 to hire a single tech employee. In the US, the contrast is even more stark, with an average upskilling cost of $5,770, compared with $14,170 for hiring.
Meanwhile, 43% of organizations say upskilling is faster than hiring, allowing teams to quickly contribute to critical projects and accelerate time-to-impact.
There are big advantages for workers who do upskill, with the research revealing that certifications are currently the number one factor in job progression for tech professionals – 46% of IT employees who earned certifications reported salary increases or promotions as a direct result.
Meanwhile, 47% of non-technical employees said tech skill 'microcredentials' or digital badges played the biggest role in getting them a raise or helping them get into a new role. They also reckoned that company upskilling programs, bootcamps, and immersive training are just as impactful as employer-funded degrees when it comes to promotions.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
