Enterprises are concerned about ‘critical shortages’ of staff with AI ethics and security expertise

While more than three-quarters of IT roles now require technical AI abilities, enterprises are increasingly prioritizing “human skills” to ensure responsible development of the technology.

That's according to a study by the AI Workforce Consortium – led by Cisco but made up of firms including Google, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and more – which found that 78% of the job roles analysed in the sector now require AI skills.

Alongside that, seven of the ten fastest-growing IT roles are linked to AI, including AI or machine learning engineering positions, AI risk and governance specialists, and natural language processing engineers.

Notably, the research spotted serious skills deficits when it comes to large language models, prompt engineering, generative AI, AI ethics, and AI security.

"These critical shortages jeopardize organizations’ ability to scale AI responsibly, securely, and effectively, highlighting the urgent need for targeted learning and security upskilling," the report said.

Andre Bechtold, President of SAP Industries & Experiences, added in a statement that security and ethics were key to the AI rollout.

"It is imperative to deliver AI based on the highest security and ethical standards in a way that streamlines compliance across an organization," he said.

Human skills for AI

Alongside technical skills, the report highlighted the ongoing needs for "human skills", saying communication, collaboration, leadership, critical thinking, and problem solving were increasing in importance because of the rise of AI.

"As AI reshapes our world and work, people remain at the center," said Francine Katsoudas, Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco.

"This year's report makes clear that AI skills open exciting new doors, but it's the combination of technical expertise and human strengths like collaboration and leadership that will truly shape a brighter future.

The study noted that Silicon Valley has seen the most growth in AI jobs, up by 156%, followed by London and Toronto, though Manchester, Lyon, and Vancouver were also identified as emerging AI hubs with 70% job growth.

Boosting AI skills

AI is already having an impact on the job market, noted Svenja Gudell, Chief Economist at consortium member Indeed. Other research backs that up: a study from Stanford showed AI is already starting to take over some roles completely.

"AI is changing the very DNA of jobs and with it redefining the job market as we know it," Gudell said.

Spurred by the report, the consortium has agreed to upskilling and reskilling 95 million people globally over the next decade, offering a set of resources to help.

That includes a guide to companies for meeting AI adoption responsibly, a database of more than 200 curated courses for technical and AI skills, as well as an AI skills glossary to help push the AI industry forward in a standardized way.

“How do you prepare your people for the rapid changes that AI promises to bring?” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO at Cornerstone.

“We know from this year’s report, along with past analysis, that skills demands and job requirements around AI are rising exponentially and will only continue to grow."

Katsoudas added: "We are committed to building a workforce that is ready for this new era of growth, and to give people everywhere the opportunity to learn, contribute and benefit."

