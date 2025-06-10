‘A major step forward’: Keir Starmer’s £187 million tech skills drive welcomed by UK industry

The UK government has announced plans to invest £187 million to bolster tech skills across the country in a move welcomed by industry stakeholders.

Unveiled on the opening day of London Tech Week, the ‘TechFirst’ program aims to give young people and workers across the UK access to training schemes in areas such as artificial intelligence.

The program will see individuals given options to upskill and reskill, while around one million secondary school students will have the chance to “learn about technology and gain access to new skills training and career opportunities”.

The move by the government comes in the wake of research from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DIST), which found that by 2035 roughly 10 million workers will be in positions where AI plays a role in some form of their daily responsibilities.

Research from the DSIT also found an additional 3.9 million workers will hold positions in which AI directly impacts their role.

Speaking at London Tech Week, prime minister Keir Starmer said the scheme aimed to put “AI into the hands of the next generation so they can shape the future” and not be shaped by it.

“This training program will unlock opportunity in every classroom – and lays the foundations for a new era of growth,” he said. “Too many children from working families like the one I grew up in are written off. I am determined to end that.”

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This program is the Plan for Change in action – breaking down barriers, driving innovation, and giving every young person the chance of a good, well paid job and a bright future,” Starmer added.

As part of the country-wide skills focus, Starmer said collaboration between government and industry stakeholders will be key.

This will include partnerships with a host of major tech firms, including Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, to give 7.5 million workers opportunities to learn “essential” AI skills by 2030 to meet growing demands.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who appeared on stage with Starmer at the opening of the week-long event, said AI talent and skills will be “crucial ingredients” in the UK’s long-term goal to position itself as a leading tech economy.

“We’re delighted to partner with the government to train the next generation of AI developers, capable of finding new cures for diseases, discovering new materials and building world-class AI companies,” he said.

TechFirst program a “major step forward” for UK industry

The move has been welcomed as a positive step in both bolstering the UK’s tech skills pool and giving individuals from traditionally underrepresented communities an opportunity to pursue tech careers.

Sheila Flavell CBE, COO of FDM Group, said it’s “encouraging to see the government prioritizing skills development” for young people in particular.

“As technology continues to evolve at pace, equipping individuals with the right training is crucial to ensure they can thrive in emerging fields such as AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure,” he said.

“There must be a continued focus on building accessible pathways into these careers, such as apprenticeships which play a vital role in this, supporting lifelong learning and upskilling to meet the needs of a dynamic workforce,” Flavell added.

“By investing in high-quality training and promoting greater diversity in tech, we can empower the next generation to drive innovation and strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in digital industries."

The training program will include the launch of an online platform which aims to provide learning tools and training opportunities for students interested in technology careers.

This already has over 100,000 students registered, according to the government, and will be supported by a “local delivery partner” in each of the UK’s regions and constituent nations.

Greg Fuller, VP of Skillsoft Codecademy, echoed Flavell’s comments, noting that it represents a “major step forward” for the industry and will help cultivate a digitally literate workforce.

“With a £187 million investment dedicated to expanding access to digital and AI learning, this initiative shows that the UK is investing not just in technology, but in people,” he said.

“In an AI-driven economy, digital literacy isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. While AI is transforming how we work, its true potential will only be realized when individuals have the knowledge, skills, and confidence to use them effectively.

“By aiming to equip 1 million secondary school students and 7.5 million workers with foundational AI and digital skills by 2030, the government is taking bold action to close the digital skills gap at scale and at pace.”

MORE FROM ITPRO