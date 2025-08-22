Workday snaps up AI-powered conversation recruitment platform, Paradox

HR software specialist Workday has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Paradox, a candidate experience platform powered by conversational AI.

Paradox’s solution leverages AI to simplify the entire job application journey, particularly for high-volume frontline industries.

Upon completion, Workday said the talent acquisition suite will now help its customers more efficiently find, hire, and onboard all worker types, whether frontline or office staff, and across full-time and contingent roles.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is set to close in the third quarter of Workday’s fiscal year 2026, which ends on October 31st 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

In an announcement, Gerrit Kazmaier, Workday’s president of product and technology, said the acquisition will help streamline the hiring process by eliminating the pitfalls of outdated processes and disconnected tools.

"By bringing Paradox's candidate experience AI agent into Workday, we're giving organizations a smarter, faster, and more engaging way to connect with candidates,” he explained.

“Together, we'll help our customers move from transactional recruiting to transformative hiring that helps deliver talent, in less time, and with a better experience for everyone."

Candidate experience efficiencies

Paradox’s platform has been designed to drive candidate experience efficiencies at scale by providing every candidate with a personalized, high-touch interaction using AI.

Applicants receive instant responses, self-scheduling capabilities, alongside around-the-clock support as they navigate the recruitment process, while organizations can more efficiently fill high-volume roles.

According to Paradox, the platform has powered more than 189 million AI-assisted candidate conversations and enabled candidate conversion rates of over 70%, reducing time-to-hire to as low as three-and-a-half days.

Unified talent acquisition

With Paradox’s integration, Workday will create a unified, intelligent AI-powered talent acquisition suite that combines AI-powered talent discovery and matching through HiredScore, Paradox’s AI-driven candidate conversations, and streamlined hiring with Workday Recruiting.

For Paradox, CEO Adam Godson said the company will benefit from Workday’s more expansive resources and wider global reach.

"From day one, our mission has been to help our customers' recruiting and hiring teams spend more time with people and less time with software," he commented.

"Workday's global reach and comprehensive platform provide the perfect runway for us to accelerate our mission, bringing our proven conversational AI to a much bigger audience and helping more companies around the world transform their hiring processes."

