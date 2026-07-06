Workday expands EMEA VAR ecosystem with HR Path UK&I partnership

The partnership will see HR Path directly sell Workday solutions to SMBs across Scotland and Ireland

Daniel Todd&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Workday logo and branding pictured on a building facade with blue background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Workday has appointed HR Path as an authorized value-added reseller (VAR) partner for the UK and Ireland, as part of the vendor’s ongoing ecosystem expansion across EMEA.

The agreement will see HR Path directly sell Workday’s HR and finance platform to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Ireland and Scotland, as well as provide consulting, implementation, and operational support.

According to Workday, its expanded VAR strategy aims to help growing organizations adopt enterprise-grade HR, finance, and AI capabilities, while simplifying complex digital transformation projects through a single partner relationship.

As an authorized VAR, HR Path will act as a single point of contact for clients and will manage the full customer lifecycle – including strategic advisory, software procurement, implementation, and long-term optimization.

Latest Videos From

In an announcement, Daniel Pell, Workday’s vice president and country manager for the UK and Ireland, said the partnership is intended to accelerate time to value for businesses’ digital transformation initiatives.

“HR Path brings deep local experience and hands-on delivery, Workday brings a secure, AI-powered platform, and together, we can give customers one trusted route to modernising their HR and finance functions,” he commented.

Workday’s hybrid go-to-market strategy

The announcement marks the latest stage of Workday’s shift away from a purely direct sales model to a hybrid go-to-market approach, at a time when demand for advanced AI capabilities continues to grow.

The vendor said regional VAR partners will combine localized implementation expertise with its own AI-powered enterprise platform, enabling organizations to deploy advanced AI capabilities while ensuring compliance with local regulatory and market requirements.

The model is also designed to provide customers with continuous support as business requirements evolve, rather than focusing solely on initial software deployment.

To support the expansion, HR Path said it is investing in consultant training, Workday certifications, as well as joint enablement programs to provide earlier access to new AI capabilities and product developments.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Angelo Gallo, partner at HR Path, described Workday’s VAR model as “the next logical step” in being able to provide more comprehensive support to SMBs in Ireland and Scotland.

“Our strength lies in combining world-class technology with local market knowledge and hands-on execution,” he explained.

“Together with Workday, we are creating an offering that delivers greater guidance, security, and trust throughout the entire transformation process.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸