Why is computer literacy still an issue in 2023?

In 2023, you might expect that people would be entering the workforce with a basic understanding of computer skills. But this isn't always the case.

Although it's more important than ever that people know how to use devices effectively and safely in order to get on in the workplace, some have still not learned the vital digital skills they need.

Lloyds Bank’s 2023 Essential Digital Skills for Work report noted that 22% of the UK’s labor force lacks the digital skills necessary for the workplace, and 40% of workers struggle to effectively use the tools necessary to solve work-related problems.

In this episode, Jane and Rory speak to Mark Evans, interim information technology director at Tilia Homes and member of the ITPro Network, to discuss how businesses are faring with the lack of digital skills in the workforce and what can be done to improve the levels of computer literacy in the UK.

Highlights

“The lack of literacy in computing means that there's a problem with productivity. People just don't have the skills to do the work that's required. And then when you compound that with the technological knowledge that someone would need to have, to spot things like cybersecurity issues, we are really fundamentally holding the ship under the waterline.”

“Engaging with the toolkit that most companies will have, it'll either be Google Workspace or it will be Microsoft Office. And that doesn't track very well to the experience on the mobile phone and the tablet. And I can't see that actually getting any better.”

“If we have a culture where it's acceptable to attend work and not have a clue about how to use the equipment, and we’re supporting that culture, we've got to break that culture down.”