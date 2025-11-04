Microsoft and Nvidia are teaming up again to support UK startups
Agentic Launchpad will offer participants AI expertise, training and networking, and marketing support
Microsoft has teamed up with Nvidia and WeTransact to launch the ‘Agentic Launchpad’ – a new program aimed at helping UK software companies build next-generation AI platforms.
As part of the scheme, successful startups and scale-ups will be able to work directly with Microsoft and Nvidia, gaining access to advanced AI expertise, technical sessions, and opportunities for joint innovation.
This will include a range of events, workshops, and summits, including the Microsoft AI Tour and industry briefings.
Marketing support is a key focus of the scheme, helping startups to access broader markets through media campaigns and executive sponsorships, the duo said.
Long-term, the aim here is to improve time-to-market and visibility. Microsoft said participants will be able to promote their agentic AI apps to key stakeholders and target customers through dedicated campaigns. They'll also feature in communications, blogs, and press releases from Microsoft and its partners.
“This is a really exciting opportunity for innovative and ambitious AI-first software companies to accelerate the growth of their agentic AI solutions with the expert help of Microsoft and Nvidia,” said Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK & Ireland.
“We are passionate about helping to build the agentic AI future and see innovation flourish in the UK.”
Nvidia to beef up training resources
Nvidia has pledged additional support for the program by giving access to its existing training resources for startups and smaller enterprises.
“Nvidia is ready to support the Microsoft Agentic Launchpad through the Nvidia Inception program for cutting-edge start-ups,” said Serge Palaric, Nvidia vice president of EMEA hyperscaler and ISV alliances.
“This collaboration will provide start-ups with access to Nvidia Deep Learning Institute training sessions and a network of experts. By using Nvidia AI infrastructure, software companies will be able to accelerate their AI development and enhance performance.”
The program builds on Microsoft's GenAI Accelerator, launched this time last year in collaboration with Nvidia and GitHub. Participants were given free Azure credits, membership of NVIDIA’s Inception program, and support from Microsoft’s AI ‘Black Belt’ engineers.
“The GenAI Accelerator provided invaluable access to technical advisors, partner managers, and experts at Microsoft,” says Sharad Khandelwal, cofounder and CEO of SentiSum.
“We gained visibility in critical AI and SaaS communities, and it gave us the credibility to partner with enterprise customers who value Microsoft’s stamp of quality.”
