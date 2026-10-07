Dell Technologies eyes agentic context and quality gains with new AI Data Platform features
New features for classifying structured and unstructured data could deliver more reliable agentic outputs
Updates to the Dell AI Data Platform aim to provide more reliable AI systems and reduce costs, according to the tech giant.
In a sweeping update to the platform, Dell technologies has unveiled three new features, including a “Unified Semantic Layer” designed to improve visibility for unstructured and structured data sources.
In a blog post detailing the move, the company said this will give data more “consistent business meaning” by providing users with rules, definitions, and a searchable glossary “so a term means the same thing everywhere it appears”.
“If one system calls it a client and another calls it an account, AI now knows they’re the same thing,” Dell explained. “Users can also import existing ontologies and classification taxonomies, reusing industry-standard or enterprise-specific taxonomy assets”.
As part of this, Dell confirmed it will draw upon Nvidia Auto-Ontology, an open source library used to design and build knowledge graphs.
Dell targets AI context gains
On that front, platform users will now have access to the Enterprise Knowledge Graph feature. According to Dell, this maps how structured and unstructured data is related, and plays a key role in the Unified Semantic Layer.
“It uses metadata, lineage, and query history to keep tuning the graph as activity changes. When an agent asks a question, the platform pulls in every related piece it's allowed to see,” the company noted in a blog post.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
New "Knowledge Agents" will run parallel to these new features, according to Dell Technologies.
The company said these “put context to work” and will act as a complementary tool to provide teams with insights on data sources and infrastructure environments.
AI costs in the spotlight
Dell Technologies said the new features come at a pivotal time for organizations, many of whom are scaling AI projects and encountering infrastructure-related bottlenecks.
“In most cases, the model isn’t the bottleneck to achieving enterprise scale for AI,” the company said. “The data is. A company’s most useful information sits in files, databases, cloud services, and systems across multiple sites.”
These disparate and fragmented data sources mean agents burn through tokens to reconstruct answers and derive context from enterprise information, said Arthur Lewis, president of Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group.
“Data without context is just noise,” he commented. “Most enterprises have spent years making their data accessible. That’s not the same as making it usable.”
“An agent that can find a customer record but doesn’t know what it means, how it connects to everything else, or whether it can be trusted isn’t intelligent. It’s just fast.”
Lewis added that by focusing on providing greater visibility and context for agents will “get more out of the data they already have”.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Tesco names Chris Blatchford as new chief technology officer
News Blatchford will join the supermarket group in March 2027, following the upcoming retirement of Guus Dekkers
-
Accenture contractor removed over blunder in lead up to FBI breach
News The contractor is believed to have failed to apply a security patch that would have secured Oracle PeopleSoft
-
Flexibility is a huge advantage for small businesses adopting AI, but clear strategy and bold leadership is critical
News While small businesses continue warming to AI, Dell research shows they need to capitalize on inherent flexibility to drive adoption
-
3 ways to get your data AI-ready
Sponsored Data placement, preparation, and orchestration make or break an AI project – and the Dell AI Data Platform reduces the strain on enterprise IT teams across both storage and the data foundation
-
Dell raises annual forecasts as AI boom continues to reward hardware vendors
News Supply chain adjustments and shrewd management of the memory chip shortage help Dell capitalize on increased demand for AI
-
Three things I expect to see at Dell Technologies World 2026, and one I don’t
Opinion These are my predictions for the big talking points at this year’s Dell Technologies World
-
Dell Technologies eyes fresh market opportunities with 2026 partner program
News The tech giant has updated its channel program with new incentives and initiatives to drive partner growth
-
Computacenter enters the fray against Broadcom in Tesco's VMware lawsuit
News The IT reseller has added its own claim against Broadcom in VMware case brought by Tesco
-
Dell Technologies Global Partner Summit 2025 – all the news and updates live from Las Vegas
Keep up to date with all the news and announcements from the annual Dell Technologies Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas
-
Who is John Roese?
Dell's CTO and Chief AI Officer John Roese brings pragmatism to AI