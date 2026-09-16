Getting ready for production AI – Part 2: How to turn enterprise data into AI-ready pipelines

Business changes every day: documents are created, customer records change, policies are updated, and access rights shift. Production AI needs data pipelines that keep pace.

Building an AI-ready pipeline means considering the full journey – from how data enters the platform to how it is prepared, orchestrated, governed, retrieved, and served to an AI workload.

TL;DR

Turning enterprise data into an AI-ready pipeline means more than connecting sources. The data also needs to be prepared, governed, kept current, and easy for AI workloads to retrieve.

Production pipelines must keep pace as documents, records, permissions, and other business data change. A one-time prepared dataset will not be enough.

Orchestration, secure access, effective retrieval, and fit-for-purpose performance become increasingly important as RAG and agentic AI move from pilots into production.

Dell AI Data Platform brings storage engines, data engines, and orchestration together to prepare, govern, and retrieve enterprise data for AI. Dell Data Orchestration Engine and Dell Data Search Engine help keep pipelines and retrieval current as business data changes.

As Part 1 explored, knowing where enterprise data lives is just the first step in building a successful AI pipeline process. Once that information has been identified, the thornier problem is turning those scattered sources into something an AI workload can reliably use.

Doing that reliably takes more than cleaning up a dataset.

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1. Decide how data enters the pipeline

Identifying the right sources still leaves an important question: how will the AI workload reach them? Enterprises rarely have one answer; different data types and change rates call for different approaches.

Frequently changing operational data may need streaming or regular updates, while less volatile information may be processed in batches.

Does every dataset need to move?

Centralizing everything is not always the answer, especially when data spans on-premises systems, cloud platforms, and SaaS applications. Keeping data in place where practical can avoid unnecessary copies and storage growth.

Dell AI Data Platform supports query, extract, streaming, and batch approaches across data sources, giving IT teams options for how each source enters the pipeline.

The result is a practical route for each important source, without forcing every type of enterprise data through the same process.

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2. Prepare and enrich the data

Connecting an AI workload is only the beginning. The information may need to be cleaned, enriched, and restructured before it becomes useful to AI.

Consider a large collection of product documents. It may contain outdated files, inconsistent naming, or little indication of which version applies in a given context. That is common in organizations that have accumulated documents over time.

Preparing the collection may involve filtering irrelevant material, classifying what remains, and adding metadata such as dates and owners.

H3: What actually makes data AI-ready?

For unstructured data, preparation may include breaking large files into smaller chunks so they can be searched and retrieved more effectively.

Dell AI Data Platform brings together capabilities for classifying and tagging data, enriching metadata, indexing information, and curating datasets for downstream AI workloads.

The goal is cleaner, better-organized information with the context an AI workload needs – not a jumble of documents that’s difficult to search or trust.

3. Orchestrate: How can the pipeline stay current?

Business changes every day, so a production AI pipeline must keep pace. Preparing a dataset once may work for a pilot, but new documents, transactions, or support tickets can quickly make it outdated.

Orchestration keeps the pipeline connected. It coordinates work across ingestion, preparation, indexing, retrieval, and inference so new or changed information can reach the AI workload.

Dell Data Orchestration Engine is designed to automate these workflows across cloud and on-premises environments. It helps keep changing data usable for production RAG and agentic AI, while the wider platform supports batch, streaming, and continuous pipeline patterns.

That continuity matters for RAG and agentic AI. The value of prepared data declines quickly if the pipeline cannot keep pace with the business.

4. Apply governance across the pipeline

Making data easier for AI to use can create new risks if controls do not follow the same path. A sensitive document that’s protected in its source system must remain appropriately protected after it’s processed or turned into a derived dataset.

Bringing governance into the platform’s storage, data engines, and orchestration helps avoid treating security as a separate task after the pipeline is built.

What happens to permissions when data is transformed?

Governance must travel with the data. Access controls, encryption, auditing, data isolation, and applicable compliance requirements should remain in place as information moves through the pipeline.

Resilience matters too. If production AI depends on these datasets and indexes, organizations need ways to protect them.

Dell AI Data Platform supports capabilities such as role-based access controls, encryption, data segregation, immutable snapshots, and threat detection through its storage and cyber-resilience capabilities.

5. Build the retrieval layer

An AI workload is only as useful as the context it can retrieve. For RAG, that means building a retrieval layer that can search prepared data and return relevant context to the model.

Keyword search helps locate exact terms, while semantic search finds information based on meaning rather than identical wording.

Hybrid search combines both approaches, balancing exact matches with semantic similarity.

Why does keeping the search index fresh matter?

Retrieval quality depends on current information. A well-organized index is not enough if it still points an AI assistant to last quarter’s prices or an outdated policy.

Dell Data Search Engine uses Elasticsearch for full-text and vector search, with connectors designed to keep data and vectors current as information changes.

6. Test and optimize the pipeline for production

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The real world is messy. A pipeline that works with a small, carefully prepared dataset can still fail when it encounters production conditions. Before launch, IT teams should test the journey from source data to retrieval.

It may not be the model that is the bottleneck.

Slow ingestion can leave information out of date, lengthy processing can delay updates, and an overloaded search layer can slow the path from a user’s question to the information needed to answer it.

Performance matters as workloads scale, which is why Dell AI Data Platform uses NVIDIA-accelerated data engines across processing and search to help reduce bottlenecks around training, retrieval, and inference workloads.

The final test is whether the pipeline can deliver current, governed information at the speed the workload requires. Finding weak points during testing is easier than discovering them after an AI application becomes part of day-to-day business.



If you think Dell AI Data Platform is the right AI data solution for your business, find out more on the Dell website: US readers click here.