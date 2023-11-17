Healthcare’s next chapter revolutionizing how you care with EPR experts you can trust
The road to improving quality of care, enhancing efficiency, and benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike with Electronic Patient Records (EPR)
An effective ERP is at the heart of a truly optimized clinical practice, but piecing together an efficient system that works across multiple departments within a trust can be complicated. Nevertheless, NHS trusts across the nation continue to take positive steps towards improving patient experience and clinical outcomes by executing their digital transformation strategy.
If you're looking to improve data quality, patient safety, and staff satisfaction, then you should read this whitepaper. It will introduce you to Telefónica Tech, a dedicated strategic EPR implementation partner.
Trust leaders have to balance competing priorities that dictate where to commit limited resources. Learn more about how Telefónica Tech can help you meet the mandate for all NHS Trusts in the UK and Northern Ireland to have fully operational EPR systems in place.
Download today.
Provided by Telefónica Tech
