Manchester University: from AI initiators to AI integrators

We usually think of university as a place where undergraduates go to learn – but what happens when the entire establishment must study something new?

In recent months, the University of Manchester has had this exact experience, rolling out full Microsoft 365 Copilot access to its 65,000 staff and students. This means integrating it into Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as incorporating AI agents such as Researcher and Analyst.

When this large-scale adoption finishes at the end of 2026, the University of Manchester will become the first institution of its kind worldwide to offer Copilot to its entire community. For PJ Hemmaway, the university’s CIO, this project is a way of “helping to prepare our students for the modern workplace”.

“Employers are increasingly expecting graduates to be confident users of AI technologies,” he tells ITPro. “By providing universal access, we are tackling the digital divide head-on, ensuring all can benefit from AI tools regardless of personal means.”

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The University of Manchester is no stranger to AI; it has a long and deep heritage in the technology and the ideas behind it. This began with Alan Turing’s 1950 paper Computing Machinery and Intelligence , which first posited the question, ‘Can machines think?’.

Today more than 1,600 researchers across its campuses are using their skills to help tackle global challenges through interdisciplinary research into AI. For Hemmaway, this resonates with Turing’s legacy of laying the tech’s foundations there.

“We have always embraced AI and are actively looking at ways to use it to improve lives,” Hemmaway adds. “We are embracing the AI transformation early and leading the way for the higher education sector.”

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Saving time and strengthening governance

There are many benefits expected from this rollout, including reducing the time everyone spends on routine tasks, which will free them up for higher-value, more strategic activities. There is also a specific use-case for evidence gathering and data analysis, traditionally complex and lengthy tasks. Hemmaway hopes students and colleagues will also use it to explore ideas beyond their immediate disciplines.

Given the ongoing global concerns over AI safety and ethics, Hemmaway cites how everyone is being supported by training, governance, and ethical use policies developed in partnership with the Student Union and staff networks.

A phased approach to the rollout has seen learning, guidance, and support built into each stage with an early April 2026 cohort having nearly 3,000 colleagues attend live learning sessions. Following the training, 80% felt confident or very confident to use Copilot, compared with just 24% before.

Formal policies, such as the IT Acceptable Use Policy and Teaching and Learning AI policy, will be reviewed and updated regularly. Hemmaway says these have already been strengthened to ensure responsible information handling, academic integrity, and clearer expectations around use of AI within assessments.

Ongoing feedback has also been given in open forums, which has already changed some approaches. This includes extending learning windows, improving signposting and FAQs, and increasing the focus on practical examples.

“The aim is not just to provide access to a tool, but to make sure colleagues and students understand how to use AI safely, responsibly, and effectively in their work or studies,” Hemmaway explains.

Building confidence amid enthusiasm and fear

Student rollout will start in the coming academic year, beginning around September or October 2026, by which time Hemmaway believes many initial challenges will have been overcome.

This means achieving full clarity around what Microsoft 365 Copilot is, what it can and cannot do, and how it differs from other AI tools. Its reach will go deep into this large university, touching everything from teaching to professional services and student support to sustainability. Early highlights of its use include summarising meetings and documents, drafting agendas, preparing first drafts, proofreading copy, structuring workloads, and analysing information.

Hemmaway wants people to build their confidence over time and ultimately integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot more personally into their own work or study. While people have generally been well-engaged, some users have reservations about the technology.

“We recognise people have different views about AI,” Hemmaway says. “Some are enthusiastic, some are cautious, and others have concerns about ethics, jobs, assessment, environmental impact, or data security.

“Our approach is to create space for questions and respond with clear guidance, rather than assume one message will work for everyone.”

From a security perspective, Microsoft 365 Copilot is operating within the University of Manchester’s existing M365 environment and permissions, Hemmaway explains. This means users have the same level of access to any information they already had.

Hemmaway’s also clear that nothing within the rollout is “about cutting jobs”. Instead, he says, the initiative is focused on exploring whether AI can help colleagues spend more time on “human judgement and collaboration”.

“Copilot is a support tool, not a replacement for professional expertise, decision-making or accountability,” he says.