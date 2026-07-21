AI is changing team structures in cybersecurity and creating new roles – here are the jobs in hot demand

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of companies have reworked security team structures due to the influx of AI tools, and that’s sparking high demand for cyber pros with dedicated skills.

New research from SANS Institute found the rise of dedicated, AI-focused roles in cybersecurity is driving up salaries across the industry.

High-end salaries for AI security roles now top $260,000 (£194,000), with positions such as Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Specialists and AI governance leads in high demand.

Pointing to a review of UK vacancies on LinkedIn, SANS Institute noted that there are thousands of AI security positions being advertised online, suggesting that hiring for such roles has "moved from prediction to present-day reality".

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That suggests that AI isn't taking over cybersecurity jobs, but changing which skills are necessary for the work, the organization said.

"Routine analytical work is increasingly automated, while demand is accelerating for professionals who can secure AI systems, govern AI risk, conduct AI red teaming and orchestrate AI-powered security operations," the institute said.

A new wave of cybersecurity roles

Dedicated AI roles spanning a range of security-related areas are popping up across the industry, SANS noted. AI security engineers, for example, are in hot demand, now commanding salaries of around $185,000 on average.

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Roles focused on specific areas and threats are also emerging, the study noted. Ads for AI Identity Deepfake Defense Specialists have been identified. While it’s a wordy job title, the study noted that this shows the impact of trends such as deepfake voice fraud.

Professionals in these roles can command salaries of between $130,000–$175,000 (£97,000–£131,000), the institute noted.

Long-term, the organization expects these new specialist careers will lead to premium salaries due to intensifying demand for skills.

Other new AI-related roles identified by SANS Institute include:

AI Governance, Risk & Compliance Lead ($240,000 salary)

AI Red Team Specialist (up to $220,000)

AI Supply Chain Security Engineer (up to $185,000)

Intriguing new roles include AI Incident Response Orchestrator, AI threat intelligence analyst, and AI SOC Orchestrator were also highlighted by the institute.

Growing quantum focus

It’s not just AI reshaping roles and sparking heightened demand for cyber pros with specific skills, however.

Dedicated quantum-related cybersecurity roles are also growing in frequency, the study found, as organisations ramp up preparations for ‘Q-Day’.

This is the point at which quantum computers can break traditional encryption techniques. While the debate on when this comes still rages, many enterprises are looking ahead to this point - and job ads reflect this.

SANS Institute pointed to roles such as Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Specialists – a position focused on reacting to looming mass breaking of current encryption by quantum computers – saying it could earn above $260,000.

Reshaping team structures

The study from SANS Institute isn’t the first to highlight the impact AI is having on team structures. As ITPro reported earlier this month , the same shift is occurring in software development due to the influx of AI tools.

Research from Gartner predicts that 60% of enterprises will rework software development units into ‘tiny teams’ by 2030.

While this shift toward ‘smaller’ teams may have alarm bells ringing for developers, the consultancy noted that this won’t necessarily spell bad news.

This transition won’t be a cost-cutting effort or attempt to reduce headcount, but will instead focus on creating more focused, specialized units.

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