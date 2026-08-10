Why MSPs should rethink the browser as the new security control point
Enterprise browsers simplify security by consolidating multiple security controls
The cybersecurity market has long added to the stack every time a new threat or gap emerges. Another tool, another agent, another gateway, another monitoring layer.
Over time, enterprises end up with sprawling stacks that are expensive to license, difficult to manage, and increasingly hard to justify. Channel partners likewise ended up with a bloated offering that can feel redundant and hard to manage.
And worse, for all their complexity, many of them are pointed in the wrong direction. One of the biggest security gaps today is an area few are actively dealing with – securing the browser.
Where the working day actually lives
For most employees, the browser is no longer a gateway to work; it has become the primary workspace. SaaS platforms, collaboration tools, and AI applications have moved the working day almost entirely online.
Yet security hasn't kept pace. The controls most organizations rely on were built around corporate networks, managed devices, and applications behind a firewall. They control whether a user can reach an application. They cannot see what happens once that user is inside it — whether data is being pasted into a public AI tool, copied to a personal account, or handled in ways that create real exposure.
AI adoption is accelerating the market need. Employees use generative AI tools daily, often through personal accounts and outside IT visibility. For SMEs relying on their MSP to bridge the gap between ambition and capability, the question of how to adopt AI safely at scale is already on the table.
The enterprise browser difference
The idea of a secure browser isn’t a very exciting sell, but the enterprise browser has a lot more on offer. It embeds security and data protection controls directly into the session, at the point where the user interacts with the application and the data. That is fundamentally different from tools that inspect traffic or attempt to intercept data movement after the fact.
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The shift goes from managing access to managing behavior. Traditional security asks whether a user can reach an application. The more consequential question is what happens once they are inside it, and that’s also where most stacks go dark. Policy applied at the point of action makes those moments governable without disrupting workflow.
Where conventional controls block and restrict, enterprise browsers enable, guide, and make users more productive, applying controls contextually rather than as blanket restrictions. Zero trust is more fully realized, because rather than a one-time identity check at login, session context is assessed continuously, adjusting as circumstances change.
The consolidation opportunity for MSPs
With most organizations already dealing with bloated security stacks, consolidation has become a more valuable proposition than expansion.
An enterprise browser plays into this by replacing multiple parts of the existing stack rather than simply adding another tool. VDI and AVD deployments, VPN infrastructure, CASB and DLP layers, even managed device logistics exist largely to compensate for what consumer browsers cannot do. Solve the problem at the source, and many become redundant.
Further, once deployed, MSPs gain a persistent foothold from which to roll out additional policies and capabilities without returning to the customer environment. With 84% of MSP clients now expecting cybersecurity as a core part of the service offering, up from 65% the previous year, delivering that through a consolidated architecture separates competitive partners from the rest.
Why now? And where to start?
Partners who build capability now will meet demand as it accelerates; those who wait will be competing for ground already taken.
The SME market needs architectural innovation from the industry, with many organizations depending on their MSP precisely because they lack the internal resources to run complex security programs.
Sectors like hospitality also stand out: cost-conscious, high turnover, and acutely exposed to credential and token theft. Legal services present a similar profile, being heavily regulated but without the in-house expertise of financial services peers.
Across all of them, AI governance is the accelerant. Every customer asking how to adopt AI safely is, whether they know it or not, asking a question the browser layer is uniquely placed to answer.
The stack got big by solving the wrong problem. The opportunity for MSPs is to solve the right one starting in the browser.
James Savory is a regional vice president for the UK & Ireland, where he helps scale Island’s EMEA business and shape how global enterprises secure, manage, and enable the AI era of work through the Island Enterprise Platform.
He is responsible for leading Island’s regional growth strategy, enterprise sales execution, and customer outcomes across one of Island’s fastest-growing international markets.
Before joining Island, James spent five years at Splunk, joining in 2017 as part of the founding UK public sector team.
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