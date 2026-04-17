Surging memory costs are scuppering digital transformation projects
Most organizations are already affected by memory cost increases, with no light at the end of the tunnel any time soon
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Rising memory costs are becoming a major headache for IT decision-makers, forcing some to delay and even scrap internal tech projects.
A survey from Vespertec has found that 53% are already experiencing the impact, with a further 39% expecting to be affected soon.
The biggest issue isn't securing supply, however, which is the major problem for just 12%. Instead, 37% revealed it's the difficulty of justifying higher costs internally.
“Recent reports of server vendors struggling to fulfil certain configurations show how tight parts of the market have become,” said Allan Kaye, co-founder of Vesper Technologies.
"For most organizations, however, cost is emerging as the more immediate challenge. As prices rise, many teams are under increasing pressure to justify spend internally, which is now a more significant barrier than securing supply itself."
The impact is already being felt at a project level, the survey found. Among those who have already been impacted, 72% report having delayed or cancelled projects planned for 2026.
Organizations are attempting to deal with the problem through practical, near-term adjustment, Vespertec noted.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The most common measures include extending the lifespan of existing hardware (49%), delaying or rescoping infrastructure projects (37%), and redesigning systems to reduce memory dependency (31%).
Alongside this, nearly one-in-five are putting up with reduced performance in a bid to remain within budget.
Meanwhile, more than half are consolidating, or considering consolidating, their supplier base, prioritizing reliability and guaranteed access over maintaining a broad range of vendors.
No light on the horizon
Nearly two-thirds of respondents blame AI-driven demand and hyperscaler consumption for the shortage, ahead of geopolitical disruption at 13%.
“What we’re seeing in the market right now is very real pressure on memory supply. Demand is rising across the board, particularly from AI, and manufacturers are having to make difficult trade-offs," said Kaye.
“In many cases, production is being prioritized towards HBM3 to support AI platforms, which is further constraining the supply of DRAM used more broadly across server infrastructure."
Crucially, most decision-makers don't expect things to get better any time soon: 84% reckon the shortage will last for at least 12 to 18 months, and nine-in-ten expect delays to infrastructure projects in the meantime.
A lack of clear information is also making it harder to plan effectively, with only 15% of those already impacted saying they get clear, actionable insight from vendors.
“AI platforms still rely heavily on DRAM, so the impact of these supply constraints is being felt across the wider market. At the same time, new capacity takes time to come online, and demand isn’t slowing. That leaves organizations in a difficult position – waiting for prices to stabilise carries risk, but reacting too quickly can be just as challenging," said Kaye.
“The organizations navigating this most effectively are planning further out. They’re reassessing priorities, what they actually need, working closely with partners to secure the infrastructure they’ll need over the next 12 to 24 months.”
Last month, DataDome warned that scalper bots were scouring the web to scoop up RAM, driving the price up even further.
The firm's Galileo threat research group said it had spotted one scalping operation making more than 10 million scraping results, including checking stock for specific RAM kits every few seconds.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Brother UK taps Mike Brown to spearhead channel growth
News The seasoned channel specialist will focus on expanding the vendor’s partner network and driving reseller revenue opportunities
-
How geopatriation is reshaping global cloud strategies
In-depth Business leaders and governments are shifting long-term cloud vendor relationships
-
The higher education sector has a digital transformation problem
News A TCS study highlights a growing gap between ambition and execution, as the sector moves towards intelligent and experience-led education models
-
In-house IT builds are falling flat and going way over budget – here's why
News IT leaders say delays and hidden costs mean that many projects are eventually scrapped
-
AND Digital fuels US expansion with new leadership appointment
News The digital consultancy is scaling US operations to meet growing demand for enterprise digital transformation services
-
MoD and Oracle forge closer ties as IT modernization accelerates
News The UK’s defence ministry will move legacy systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of the expanded agreement
-
Government CIOs prepare for big funding boosts as AI takes hold in the public sector
News Public sector IT leaders need to be mindful of falling into the AI hype trap
-
Most in-house IT builds are doomed to fail – here’s why
News New research indicates that DIY projects are a false economy
-
Heavy workloads and botched digital initiatives are causing ‘transformation fatigue’ – and enterprises risk losing top talent if they don’t change their ways
News Digital transformation “fatigue” is becoming a real problem as enterprises look to modernize at rapid pace
-
UK firms are pouring money into AI, but they won’t see a return on investment unless they address these key issues
News An SAP report projects increased AI investment, but cautions that too many organizations are taking a fragmented approach