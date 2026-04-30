Version 1 to expand AI services with CreateFuture acquisition

Version 1 has announced plans to acquire technology services firm CreateFuture, as the digital transformation consultancy looks to expand its AI-led capabilities and market reach.

The proposed deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see the combined organization grow to around 4,250 employees and is expected to generate annual revenues exceeding €500 million. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, CreateFuture is a practitioner-led, AI-native partner to large enterprise clients, with expertise across sectors such as iGaming, financial services, utilities, and other compliance-focused industries. The firm employs around 550 staff.

Together, the companies plan to deliver AI-driven digital transformation programs at scale across complex, regulated environments in both public and private sectors.

In an announcement, Version 1 said CreateFuture’s expertise will strengthen its market position and enhance its AI-first capabilities.

"This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Version 1, strengthening our capabilities and expanding the markets we serve,” said Roop Singh, CEO at Version 1. “CreateFuture is an exceptional business, with high-calibre talent, deep client relationships and sector expertise that directly complements our own.

“They have built something genuinely impressive for clients, leveraging AI-driven capabilities with a flexible and agile approach, and have delivered sustained growth ahead of the market.”

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The deal marks the next phase of Version 1’s strategy to scale its AI-first services offering across complex and regulated industries where demand for digital transformation services continues to grow.

With the addition of CreateFuture, the company said the combined business will be well-positioned to offer deeper expertise and improved delivery capacity as it continues to expand its footprint across industries.

“This is a growth acquisition and reflects exactly where we are as a business, confident in our people, clear on our strategy and ready for what comes next,” Singh added.

Post-acquisition, the CreateFuture leadership team will remain at the helm of the business and will continue to lead its existing teams and client engagement, Version 1 confirmed.

Commenting on the deal, CreateFuture founder Euan Andrews said the move will help accelerate the company’s own growth ambitions while preserving its core culture.

"We started CreateFuture 16 years ago with a simple belief that the best work happens when great people are trusted to do great work for clients who care about the outcome,” he explained.

“That belief has not changed, and this partnership accelerates our ambition for CreateFuture with a highly culturally aligned partner in Version 1.”

Andrews added that Version 1’s reach and resources will enable CreateFuture to better serve its clients while also unlocking “significant opportunities” for its team members.

“I am genuinely excited about what this means for our people, for our clients, and for the next chapter of the business we have built together," he said.

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