The digital-first journey towards the future enterprise in Europe

Digitization is helping businesses on their journey of evolution, as buyers' needs and technology spaces are changing faster than ever. A digital-first mindset is essential in order to keep up, with a focus on where IT leaders want to be, and what technology can get them there.

This study from the IDC, commissioned by AMD, looks at this “future enterprise” in detail, sharing key components to consider, and discusses how different industries have been adapting to their digital-first environments.

Download now to learn more on how to progress your own digital-first journey.

Provided by AMD