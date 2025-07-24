IBC2025 Best of Show Awards are now open for entries
The window of opportunity closes on August 29...
Amsterdam will play home to the IBC2025 conference mid-September, bringing together professionals across the media and entertainment landscapes to discuss, debate, and showcase innovation.
It's at this event - taking place from September 12 to 15 at the RAI, where the future will be designed and mapped out, aided by the collaborative and networking opportunities that take place during the show.
The cost to enter is £525 + VAT per application, with a closing submission deadline of August 29. You can submit your entries via the website here.
There are many benefits to entering, including:
So don't delay, enter today!
