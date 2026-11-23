Nvidia has announced Jensen Huang will return to the company as CEO less than two weeks after his resignation.

In a statement , the chipmaker revealed Huang will be reinstated as president, CEO, and member of the board following a unanimous vote by the board of directors.

The company said the decision follows a “series of discussions and meetings” with Huang over his ability to lead Nvidia amid concerns over national security risks.

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the statement reads.

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Harvey Jones, chair of the board at Nvidia, said the company has “every confidence” in Huang and thanked interim CEO Colette Kress for “outstanding service”. Kress will move back into her role as chief financial officer following her two-week tenure leading the company.

In a statement, Huang said he is “honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world”.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the Nvidia Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading Nvidia during this period,” he said.

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“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Huang resigned on 12 November following reports detailing a series of extramarital affairs. One of these allegedly included an affair with business executive Alice Huang, whom US officials suspected of working as a Chinese intelligence asset.

On 5 November, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs called for Huang to appear before a “closed-door briefing” on the matter.

In the days leading up to Huang’s resignation, Nvidia also launched an internal investigation into the allegations.

The company has since formed a “National Security and Export Control Committee” made up of independent directors to “oversee trade compliance and national security risks”.

Nvidia is also seeking to fill a new Chief Compliance Officer position to oversee matters across the company, working closely with the committee.

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