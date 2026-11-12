Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns
Jensen Huang's resignation follows claims he had an affair with a Chinese “intelligence asset” and company executive
Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO, president, and member of the board at Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993.
In a statement published 12 November, the company revealed CFO and EVP Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO until a permanent candidate is announced.
Kress will continue in her current role while taking the reins at the firm. According to Nvidia, the board has begun a search for a permanent CEO and will “consider internal and external candidates”.
Harvey Jones has also been appointed the first-ever Chair of the Board at Nvidia following Huang’s departure. Jones previously served as CEO and executive chairman at Synopsys.
“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations, and financial position,” Jones said in a statement.
“She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA’s strategy and advancing its technology roadmap. The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments, and product roadmap to continue without interruption.”
Huang’s resignation brings to a close 30 years at the company.. In that time, the company has grown from a gaming hardware business to become one of the largest providers of high-performance GPUs, playing a key role in the generative AI boom.
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In October 2025, Nvidia became the first $5 trillion company, having surpassed $4 trillion just months before. The Nvidia board of directors thanked Huang for his “profound” contributions to the company.
“Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry,” the statement read.
Security concerns
Huang’s departure follows revelations of an extramarital affair with a Chinese national, which US lawmakers fear may have posed a risk to national security.
The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs issued a statement on 5 November calling for the Nvidia chief to appear before the committee for a “joint, closed-door briefing”.
"Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC's access to sensitive U.S. technology and information," the statement said.
In an earlier statement, Huang said he intends to cooperate with Nvidia’s internal investigation on the matter.
“I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American,” he wrote.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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