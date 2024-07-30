Everything you need to know about Nvidia

Nvidia is a powerhouse in the technology industry, recognised for revolutionising graphics processing units (GPUs) and accelerating the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Nvidia's innovations have significantly impacted various sectors, including gaming, professional visualisation, data centers, and automotive technologies. Nvidia's advanced AI technologies and platforms have been pivotal in spurring the growth of AI across different industries, making it a central player in the ongoing AI revolution.

Here we will look at its history, its products, and its future.

History of the company

Quick Facts about Nvidia (Image credit: Getty Images) Founded: April 5, 1993

Founders: Jensen Huang (pictured), Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem

Current CEO: Jensen Huang

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California, USA

Annual Revenue: $60.9 billion (2023)

Number of Employees: Approximately 29,600

Market Capitalisation: Over $3.3 trillion as of 2024

Nvidia was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem. The company's initial vision was to bring advanced graphics capabilities to mainstream computing, focusing primarily on 3D graphics for gaming and multimedia markets. Nvidia's first significant breakthrough came in 1999 with the release of the GeForce 256, which is often recognised as the world’s first GPU. This innovation was instrumental in establishing Nvidia’s dominance in the gaming industry and laid the foundation for its future successes.

Over the years, Nvidia expanded its reach by developing GPUs for professional markets and becoming a key player in AI. A pivotal moment in this journey was the introduction of the CUDA platform in 2006, which allowed developers to utilise GPU computing power for general-purpose processing. This advancement had a substantial impact on scientific research and engineering, making high-performance computing more accessible and powerful.

In recent years, Nvidia has concentrated heavily on AI and data centers. Notable developments include the Nvidia DGX systems, which are tailored for AI research and development, and the Omniverse platform, designed for collaborative 3D design and simulation. These innovations have positioned Nvidia at the forefront of the AI revolution. In June 2024, Nvidia's market value surged, allowing it to surpass Microsoft and become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, underscoring its critical role in modern computing.

What does Nvidia sell?

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia's product offerings are diverse, catering to multiple industries. In the gaming sector, Nvidia provides GeForce GPUs, Nvidia Shield devices, and cloud gaming services like GeForce Now.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For professional visualisation, the company offers Quadro GPUs, widely used in media, entertainment, and design. Nvidia's data center products include GPUs for AI training and inference, such as the A100 Tensor Core GPU.

In the automotive industry, Nvidia develops solutions for autonomous vehicles through the Nvidia DRIVE platform.

Additionally, Nvidia offers hardware and software solutions for AI development, including the Jetson platform.

Nvidia’s mergers and acquisitions

To bolster its technological capabilities, Nvidia has made several strategic acquisitions.

In 2020, the company acquired Mellanox Technologies, enhancing its data center offerings.

Nvidia acquired DeepMap in 2021 to improve mapping solutions for autonomous driving, and in 2022, it strengthened its AI and high-performance computing capabilities by acquiring Bright Computing.

Although Nvidia's proposed acquisition of ARM Holdings was terminated in 2022 due to regulatory challenges, it underscored the company's ambition to expand its influence in the semiconductor industry.

Key figures at Nvidia

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia and serves as its president and CEO. He has been with the company since its beginning and continues to guide its strategic direction and innovation efforts.

Colette Kress holds the position of executive vice president and chief financial officer. Her responsibilities include managing Nvidia's financial strategies and overseeing the company's financial health and growth.

Tim Teter is the executive vice president, general counsel, and secretary. His role involves overseeing Nvidia's legal and regulatory matters within the tech industry.

Jay Puri is the executive vice president of worldwide field operations. His responsibilities include managing global sales and marketing efforts, which contribute to Nvidia's international expansion and market presence.

What can customers expect from doing business with Nvidia?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Customers engaging with Nvidia can expect access to cutting-edge technology that consistently drives innovation. Nvidia's products, renowned for high performance and reliability, cater to a wide range of applications, from gaming to professional visualisation and AI development.

The company's GPUs, like the GeForce and Quadro series, are industry leaders in providing superior graphics and computational power, making them indispensable tools for both gamers and professionals who require advanced computing capabilities.

In addition to performance, Nvidia's commitment to sustainability is a cornerstone of its business strategy. The company strives to create efficient computing solutions that minimise environmental impact. For instance, Nvidia’s data center products, such as the A100 Tensor Core GPU, are designed to deliver solid AI training and inference performance while optimising energy consumption. This focus on energy efficiency not only supports the environmental goals of its customers but also reduces operational costs, making Nvidia’s products economically advantageous as well.

Nvidia's holistic approach ensures that customers receive not only powerful and innovative technologies but also environmentally conscious solutions. The company's initiatives in sustainable computing, combined with its relentless pursuit of innovation, position Nvidia as a leader in the tech industry. This blend of high performance, reliability, and sustainability makes Nvidia a preferred partner for businesses and individuals looking to harness the latest advancements in technology.