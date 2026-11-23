CrowdStrike confirms Zscaler acquisition with $43.9 billion mega deal
The acquisition will add Zscaler’s zero trust services to the flagship Falcon platform
CrowdStrike has announced plans to acquire Zscaler in a bid to combine the firm’s cybersecurity and zero trust capabilities.
The deal, valued at $43.9 billion, will see CrowdStrike incorporate Zscaler’s zero trust SASE services within its flagship Falcon platform.
In a statement, CrowdStrike said the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of its 2028 fiscal year, subject to Zscaler shareholder and regulatory approval.
Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry will continue leading the business and will join the CrowdStrike board of directors.
The move by CrowdStrike enables it to tap into the network security domain, which the company noted is a highly lucrative market. Indeed, in a statement, CrowdStrike said that this will expand its total addressable market by more than $185 billion.
A key factor behind the acquisition lies in the new identity and networking-related security considerations brought about by agentic AI, according to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz.
“Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in,” he said in a statement.
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“The network used to connect people to places. Now it connects agents to data. With Zscaler, we’re building cybersecurity’s operating system: a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI, and enable any agentic application to run safely.”
CrowdStrike eyes networking, identity gains
Recent analysis from Juniper Research found that spending on identity and access management (IAM) is expected to skyrocket due to agentic AI adoption. The firm projects that spending will climb from $26.2 billion this year to $40.5bn globally by 2031.
Zscaler specializes in zero trust security, boasting a vast customer base of around 11,000 organizations worldwide, according to official company figures.
The firm’s Zero Trust Exchange service processes more than 750 billion transactions each day. In combining this with the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike said it aims to consolidate device and network telemetry into a “single data set”.
According to CrowdStrike, upwards of 8,000 Zscaler clients are “not yet CrowdStrike customers”, and this therefore represents a highly lucrative market opportunity.
“Within the shared customer base, CrowdStrike sees room for even more platform adoption,” the firm said in a statement.
Upon closing, customers of both companies will be able to add the other’s products through a single Falcon Flex contract, CrowdStrike added.
Commenting on the deal, Chaudhry said the agreement will “accelerate our ability to bring zero trust everywhere to a larger customer base”, adding that the two companies are “complementary”.
“We see a significant opportunity to offer customers far superior protection in a rapidly evolving threat landscape and enable enterprises to safely adopt AI,” he said.
Moving forward, Zscaler solutions will be sold through CrowdStrike’s global ecosystem of distributors, system integrators, resellers, and cloud marketplaces. The company said this will provide “significant opportunity downmarket and into the MSSP space”.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
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