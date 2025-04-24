Apple, Meta hit back at EU after landmark DMA fines
Both companies have hit back in the wake of being issued sizable fines
The European Commission has issued its first penalties under the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), fining Apple €500 million and Meta €200m and requiring both to make changes to how they operate.
The DMA came into effect in 2023 and was created to regulate competition in the digital economy, in part by reining in abuse of power by larger platforms.
Apple was found to be in breach of "anti-steering obligations" over restrictions that ban apps from informing customers of offers outside the App Store, which the EC said limited customer choice.
The Commission has ordered Apple to remove that restriction, and the tech giant plans to appeal the fine.
Meta, meanwhile, was fined for its introduction of a model that would force users to pay for an ad-free service or consent to their data being used for advertising.
The Commission said that fell foul of an obligation under the DMA to give consumers the choice of a service that uses less of their personal data.
Apple and Meta respond
Both companies made it clear they disagreed with the fines. In a statement, Apple hit out at the Commission, suggesting the penalties show it is “unfairly targeting” the company.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The tech giant said the decisions are “bad for the privacy and security of our users, bad for products, and force us to give away our technology for free”.
"We have spent hundreds of thousands of engineering hours and made dozens of changes to comply with this law, none of which our users have asked for,” the statement added.
“Despite countless meetings, the Commission continues to move the goal posts every step of the way. We will appeal and continue engaging with the Commission in service of our European customers.”
Meta offered harsher criticism in its response, accusing the EC of treating US businesses unfairly.
"The European Commission is attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards," Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, said in a statement.
"This isn’t just about a fine; the Commission forcing us to change our business model effectively imposes a multi-billion-dollar tariff on Meta while requiring us to offer an inferior service," he added. "And by unfairly restricting personalized advertising the European Commission is also hurting European businesses and economies."
A ‘strong and clear’ message from the EU
Despite the complaints, Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said in a statement the fines send a "strong and clear message" to digital companies, adding that the legislation is a crucial tool to ensuring fair markets.
"Apple and Meta have fallen short of compliance with the DMA by implementing measures that reinforce the dependence of business users and consumers on their platforms," Ribera said. "As a result, we have taken firm but balanced enforcement action against both companies, based on clear and predictable rules."
"All companies operating in the EU must follow our laws and respect European values,” she added.
That reference to European values reflects geopolitical turmoil between the US and the rest of the world, according to Joe Jones, director of research and insights at IAPP.
"The fines land at a time of heightened scrutiny by the current US Administration on the application of EU laws to US companies," Jones said.
"The EU Digital Markets Act was even name-checked in an Executive Order issued by President Trump last February as facing scrutiny as part of the Administration’s work to “defend American companies and innovators from overseas extortion,” he added.
"Open questions include not only how will addressed companies respond to EU regulatory enforcement but how will overseas governments, including and especially the US, respond. The U.S. Administration has declared it will consider responsive actions like tariffs to combat certain foreign government policies levied against US companies."
Beyond the fines
As Meta noted, there's more to the decision than fines. Indeed, despite the seemingly large figures, the fines were much smaller than the EU could have levied, as high as 10% of their global annual turnover. Last year, Meta's earnings topped $165 billion and Apple's was $391 billion.
In a statement, the EC said that developers using Apple's App Store should be able to tell customers about alternative offers outside that store, such as discounted subscription offers. The EC added that Apple had failed to give a reason why such restrictions are "necessary and proportionate."
Beyond the fine, the EC has ordered Apple to remove such restrictions and not introduce similar restrictions in the future.
The EC also closed an investigation into Apple's tactic of not allowing its own pre-installed apps to be removed from its devices, such as its Safari web browser.
Following a "constructive dialogue", Apple made it easier to select a new default browser on iPhones, uninstall several Apple pre-installed apps, and change default settings for other tools such as keyboards and translation.
Alongside those two investigations, the EC also issued preliminary findings on Apple banning third-party app stores and requiring users to download apps via the official App Store.
The EC said that its preliminary view is that Apple isn't complying with the DMA by disincentivising developers from offering apps elsewhere via a new fee, the Core Technology fee, while also introducing strict eligibility requirements.
Apple can now respond to those findings ahead of a final ruling.
For Meta, it has been fined under DMA rules that mean "gatekeepers" must get user consent for combining personal data between services, and still offer an equivalent alternative service for any who refuse to consent.
This decision refers to Meta's "consent or pay" advertising model that was introduced in November 2023, which gave Facebook and Instagram users the option of consenting to their data being combined for personalized advertising or paying a subscription to opt out and receive an ad-free service.
The EC said that model didn't offer enough of an alternative service for those who opted out. A year later, Meta offered a new version that included a tier that used less personal data to display ads.
This particular fine applies only to the period up to November 2024 when those changes came into effect, as the regulator is still considering the changes.
Alongside the advertising data ruling, the EC also announced that Facebook Marketplace was small enough that it should no longer be designated under the DMA.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- How the EU AI Act compares to other international regulatory approaches
- DORA and why resilience (once again) matters to the board
- The fractured regulatory landscape tech companies face in 2025
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
Enterprises are facing a ‘cloud security crisis’
News Businesses are facing a “cloud security crisis” fueled by increasingly fragmented hybrid environments, according to security firm Rubrik.
By Jane McCallion
-
Hackers are using Zoom’s remote control feature to infect devices with malware
News Security experts have issued an alert over a new social engineering campaign using Zoom’s remote control features to take over victim devices.
By Ross Kelly
-
I think the UK government's attempt to strong-arm Apple into giving it an ADP backdoor is a travesty – and so does most of the industry
Opinion The UK’s demands for a government backdoor are misguided from a cybersecurity, privacy, and business perspective
By Solomon Klappholz
-
‘Europe could do it, but it's chosen not to do it’: Eric Schmidt thinks EU regulation will stifle AI innovation – but Britain has a huge opportunity
News Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt believes EU AI regulation is hampering innovation in the region and placing enterprises at a disadvantage.
By Ross Kelly
-
The EU just shelved its AI liability directive
News The European Commission has scrapped plans to introduce the AI Liability Directive aimed at protecting consumers from harmful AI systems.
By Ross Kelly
-
A big enforcement deadline for the EU AI Act just passed – here's what you need to know
News The first set of compliance deadlines for the EU AI Act passed on the 2nd of February, and enterprises are urged to ramp up preparations for future deadlines.
By George Fitzmaurice
-
Apple CEO Tim Cook hails company's "deep connection" with UK as figures show it's invested £18 billion since 2019
News Apple has invested upwards on £18 billion in the UK and doubled its engineering headcount since 2019.
By Emma Woollacott
-
Want to call yourself a real tech company? Mark Zuckerberg says get a technical CEO
News Firms without enough technical representation can’t truly call themselves tech companies, according to Mark Zuckerberg
By George Fitzmaurice
-
Meta layoffs hit staff at WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs divisions
News The 'year of efficiency' for Mark Zuckerberg continues as Meta layoffs affect staff in key business units
By Ross Kelly
-
WhatsApp Business prices are set to change – here's what you need to know
News This is the first rate change for WhatsApp Business users since it adopted category-based pricing over a year ago
By George Fitzmaurice