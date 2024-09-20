Google says UK needs policy step change to embrace its AI potential

The UK needs to do more if it's to realize AI’s full potential, according to Google, which has recommended parliament increases investment in AI infrastructure, establishes an effective workforce strategy, and provides universal access to AI.

In a new white paper, Unlocking the UK’s AI Potential , the company argues that the UK is at an early but critical juncture of policymaking, and will have to do more to remain competitive.

"AI-powered innovation could create over £400 billion in economic value for the UK by 2030, deliver enormous productivity gains across all sectors of the UK economy, help to solve pressing societal issues and advance progress in fundamental sciences," said Debbie Weinstein, vice president and managing director, Google UK & Ireland.

"But these benefits will not come automatically. To realise AI’s full potential, a comprehensive AI opportunity agenda will be required."

The report suggests that, without concerted government action, the UK risks being left behind, with the US and China having developed 50% and 40% of the world’s large language models (LLMs) respectively last year.

Singapore is leading efforts to build a nationwide AI talent pool, the paper points out, while France has made AI a strategic priority, with €2.5 billion in investment.

In terms of infrastructure and innovation, said Google, the government should develop a National Research Cloud to open access to AI technology, computing power and collaboration tools for researchers.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A National Research Cloud would provide critical access to compute capacity and computational tools, fostering a collaborative environment that enables the UK to develop a comprehensive compute strategy, both in terms of capacity and delivery focus," said Weinstein.

The firm recommended that the UK invest in the infrastructure critical for AI development, maintain a regulatory framework that's pro-innovation, and work to align international AI frameworks.

Google additionally noted the benefits of a National Skills Service, which would operate with an accreditation system and focus on AI literacy and skills-based learning models.

"This promises to empower more people with skill sets to access high-value jobs, and enables them to seize the advantages of a UK policy framework offering the right conditions for AI’s full potential to be felt," said Weinstein.

In its manifesto, Labour promised to bolster national digital infrastructure and be generally supportive of the AI sector , while introducing "binding regulation on the handful of companies developing the most powerful AI models". This promise of regulation is a step change from the slower pace of the previous government, though reports in April suggested that the Conservatives had also been eyeing tighter AI legislation .