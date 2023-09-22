How will the Digital Services Act affect businesses?

The EU Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to enforce a safer digital space, protecting users’ rights and establishing a level playing field to foster innovation, growth, and competitiveness.

It’s hoped the legislation will help reduce trade in illegal goods and content online and curb algorithm-driven content. In practical terms, it will have wide-reaching impacts on the biggest names in tech, as well as the advertising and marketing industries.

In this episode, Jane is joined by Alex Hazell, head of privacy and legal EMEA at Acxiom, to illustrate the huge implications of the DSA on companies operating in the region.

Highlights

“I expect very much the DSA is in the consciousness of those that monetize their content, because it helps create a level playing field in some respects, particularly for online platforms, which are now required to be more transparent in terms of their notice and takedown processes with content providers.”

“The DSA introduces a lot of changes, which will impact the world of advertising and marketing. And there are probably five key areas, which affect online platforms upwards. So obviously, the very large providers will also be affected but also all online platforms are caught by these changes”

“If you are, or you believe you're on the borderline between the tier two and tier three or on the borderline between tier three and tier four… I would seek legal advice because, to be honest, you'd want to try and stay in the lower tier if you possibly can.”