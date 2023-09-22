How will the Digital Services Act affect businesses?
‘Compliance by design will be the new byword for search developers
The EU Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to enforce a safer digital space, protecting users’ rights and establishing a level playing field to foster innovation, growth, and competitiveness.
It’s hoped the legislation will help reduce trade in illegal goods and content online and curb algorithm-driven content. In practical terms, it will have wide-reaching impacts on the biggest names in tech, as well as the advertising and marketing industries.
In this episode, Jane is joined by Alex Hazell, head of privacy and legal EMEA at Acxiom, to illustrate the huge implications of the DSA on companies operating in the region.
Highlights
“I expect very much the DSA is in the consciousness of those that monetize their content, because it helps create a level playing field in some respects, particularly for online platforms, which are now required to be more transparent in terms of their notice and takedown processes with content providers.”
“The DSA introduces a lot of changes, which will impact the world of advertising and marketing. And there are probably five key areas, which affect online platforms upwards. So obviously, the very large providers will also be affected but also all online platforms are caught by these changes”
“If you are, or you believe you're on the borderline between the tier two and tier three or on the borderline between tier three and tier four… I would seek legal advice because, to be honest, you'd want to try and stay in the lower tier if you possibly can.”
Footnotes
- Digital Services Act: Google asks European Commission to clarify responsibilities
- What is GDPR? Everything you need to know, from requirements to fines
- What is an algorithm?
- What is the Data Protection Act 2018?
- Data protection by design isn’t just a buzzphrase you can ignore
Subscribe
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Rory Bathgate is a staff writer at ITPro covering the latest news on artificial intelligence and business networks. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, after four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
Most Popular
By Ross Kelly
Resources
Understanding the relationship between cloud, data, and AI and its importance as an enabler to success in the new digital age
Posted
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Thank you for signing up to ITPro.. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.