The CMA just dropped its probe into the Microsoft–OpenAI deal

News
By
published

The watchdog said Microsoft doesn't have enough control over the AI firm to merit further investigation

OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has dropped its probe into the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI, saying the deal doesn't give Microsoft a controlling interest over the AI firm.

The competition regulator said that despite Microsoft's heavy investment in OpenAI and its exclusive deals for some products, the tech giant has only a 'material influence' over OpenAI, meaning that the tie-up doesn't meet the threshold for a full enquiry.

"Looking at the evidence in the round (including the recent changes), we have found that there has not been a change of control by Microsoft from material influence to de facto control over OpenAI," said Joel Bamford, executive director of the CMA, in a LinkedIn post.

"Because this change of control has not happened, the partnership in its current form does not qualify for review under the UK’s merger control regime."

However, he warned the decision is just a question of jurisdiction, and should not be read as the partnership being given a clean bill of health on potential competition concerns.

What concerned regulators?

The investigation examined a deal signed between the two companies in 2019, which saw Microsoft invest an initial $10 billion in OpenAI, with another $3 billion following.

But it was four years later that the CMA opened its investigation after Sam Altman was first sacked and then reinstated as OpenAI’s chief executive.

"In view of Microsoft's potentially important role in securing Sam Altman's re-appointment, the CMA believed there was a reasonable chance that an investigation would reveal that Microsoft had increased its control over OpenAI's commercial policy," the CMA said at the time.

This new decision is based partly on the shifts in the relationship between the two firms that have taken place over the last few years. In January, for example, Microsoft announced a change to its contractual rights in relation to supply of compute capacity, which reduced OpenAI’s reliance on Microsoft.

The CMA has faced criticism for the time it's taken to reach its conclusions - probes into other partnerships in the AI sector have taken just a matter of months.

"We are not blind to the length of time that this investigation has taken – particularly given the reforms we have launched recently which will considerably speed up and streamline the UK mergers process. We know pace matters to business confidence and investment," said Bamford.

However, Bamford added that simply hasn't been possible in this case.

"A combination of the degree of complexity, the changing nature of the arrangements and how they operate in practice, and the mutual desire for open dialogue between the CMA and the companies to ensure we understood these developments over time, has led to an exceptionally extended period of review," he said.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Emma Woollacott
Emma Woollacott

Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.

More about policy and legislation
A container emblazoned with the US flag being lowered onto an orange container flanked by green and black containers, representing US tariffs on imports and the US supply chain.

The impact of tariffs on tech
Silhouetted hand typing on an illuminated laptop keyboard.

New Ofcom guidelines show it’s getting tougher on big tech
Inside a network cable concept with blue lights curving round

Can AI deliver better broadband?

See more latest
Most Popular
Inside a network cable concept with blue lights curving round
Can AI deliver better broadband?
Digital concept illustrate of modern technology and innovative processes, networking and big data. 3d rendering
12,000 API keys and passwords were found in a popular AI training dataset – experts say the issue is down to poor identity management
Female colleagues in discussion sitting at a table with their laptops out
Women in tech think the industry has changed for the better, but there’s still more work to be done
Female java developer using desktop computer at a desk while working remotely.
Java developers are facing serious productivity issues: Staff turnover, lengthy redeploy times, and a lack of resources are hampering efficiency – but firms are banking on AI tools to plug the gaps
Microsoft logo and branding pictured on a wall with silhouettes in foreground.
Microsoft says there’s an AI divide brewing – here’s how enterprises can get on the right side
Microsoft CCO Judson Althoff speaking on stage at the company’s AI Tour London event.
Microsoft exec touts benefits of AI productivity gains
SailPoint logo and branding in blue lettering placed on a white background.
Meet SailPoint’s new chief technology officer
The VMware, Inc. logo appears on a smartphone screen in purple light on a laptop keyboard
Broadcom issues urgent alert over three VMware zero-days
Male IT worker sitting at a desk in an open plan office space looking stressed and worried.
IT workers are being 'stretched to their limits': Heavy workloads, tight deadlines, and management failures mean 75% have experienced stress and burnout
Rene Klein, executive vice president for EMEA at Westcon-Comstor, pictured in a light grey suit with white shirt.
Westcon-Comstor promotes Rene Klein to lead unified European business