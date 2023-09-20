Preparing for peak: How customers purchased during peak
The online shopping trends that shaped the parcel delivery experience during the busiest time of the 2022 calendar
This report leans on exclusive industry research of over 600 retail and e-commerce customers across the UK, France, Italy, and Spain, gathering an insight into what their latest peak season looked like and what they want from retailers and their carrier partners.
Retailers and customers alike are navigating a hybrid shopping experience through both physical stores and online shopping once again. So, what’s changed? Do customers have a new preference for physical stores versus online? Are they spending less? How does this impact delivery? What elements of the delivery experience do they place most importance on?
Through four core areas of focus, this report outlines learnings and outcomes on how customer needs and wants are changing and how this will shape the parcel delivery experience in the coming year.
Download now to learn more.
Provided by Amazon Shipping
