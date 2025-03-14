‘If you want to look like a flesh-bound chatbot, then by all means use an AI teleprompter’: Amazon banned candidates from using AI tools during interviews – here’s why you should never use them to secure a job

Amazon has banned the use of AI tools during the interview process, and it’s not the only major firm cracking down on the trend.

According to internal documents seen by Business Insider, the tech giant hit out at the use of teleprompter-style AI tools which can give applicants assistance in real-time during interviews.

Using chatbots represent a leg up that Amazon termed an “unfair advantage” as well as an impediment to the assessment of “authentic” skill.

"To ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process, please do not use GenAl tools during your interview unless explicitly permitted," the guidelines read.

"Failure to adhere to these guidelines may result in disqualification from the recruitment process," it added.

Amazon also shared guidelines for interviewers on how to spot those using AI tools. Some of the telltale signs include candidates typing when being asked questions, candidates appearing to read rather than respond naturally, or candidates eyes wandering.

Alarm bells were raised internally over this issue when a recent video from an AI company suggested the use of its coding assistant during an interview helped secure a job offer from Amazon. This is according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Business Insider.

These sorts of AI tools focused on interview assistance have been cropping up increasingly frequently, with The Times having reported on one such tool from a company called ‘Final Round.’

“It works like a magical teleprompter that can prompt them the right thing to say at the right time,” claims Michael Guan, CEO of Final Round.

Using these tools will not only make your responses look scripted and robotic, TMT analyst Ian Silvera thinks, but will also put you in a position where you have to rely on these tools even more, thus limiting your own skillset.

“If you want to look like a flesh-bound chatbot, then by all means use an AI teleprompter. But consider this question: would you want to hire someone who has used a prompter? And even if you get through the interview, will you have to keep relying on this technology?" Silvera told ITPro.

Cheney Hamilton of Bloor Research holds a similar opinion, telling ITPro that using these tools does nothing to improve your long-term knowledge as a job applicant or member of staff.

“Using an AI teleprompter to help with job interviews is a bit like trying to cheat in an exam in that you might get through the test, but you’re not actually proving you understand the material,” Hamilton said.

“If someone needs AI to feed what really should be natural responses, how will they handle the role should they get it?” Hamilton added.

Interviews are about more than just ticking the right boxes, Hamilton noted, such as showing interviewers who you are, what your values are, and how you will fit into the company, along with any experiences and ideas you have.

Amazon isn’t the only firm contending with AI applicants

The use of AI tools throughout the recruitment process has been growing in recent years, with both applicants and hiring teams leveraging tools to their advantage.

But it’s become a particular problem for enterprises recruiting staff. AI startup Anthropic recently banned job applicants from using AI at any stage of the application process, explaining that they wanted to understand prospective employees’ interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system.

“While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process,” Anthropic said.

Research from Capterra in October noted a trend of AI’s presence in job applications, finding that nearly half (41%) of job applicants in the UK had used AI to lie about skills in applications.

Experts criticized this trend for many of the same reasons at the time, saying employers were likely to view AI-generated content as dishonest.