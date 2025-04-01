ReliaQuest targets international growth, agentic AI gains with $500 million investment

Cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest has raised $500 million as part of a funding round aimed at accelerating international growth and product development.

Led by EQT, KKR, and FTV Capital, the funding round brings ReliaQuest’s valuation to $3.4 billion and will enable the firm to drive the development of agentic AI security tools.

The investment comes amid a period of rapid growth for ReliaQuest. In the wake of its previous funding round, led by KKR in 2020, the company has recorded a 4x growth in annual recurring revenue, and recently surpassed $300 million.

ReliaQuest is growing at more than 30% year-over-year and operating profitably, the firm added.

Brian Murphy, founder and CEO at ReliaQuest, said the investment represents a “key step” in the company’s growth trajectory and will enable it to deliver improved security outcomes for enterprises and CISOs.

“Everything we have done at ReliaQuest has always been driven by the problem we solve for our customers. Enterprise security teams have more data in more places than ever before, and the speed of the threat is rapidly increasing,” he said.

“CISOs need a way to contain threats within minutes without added cost or technical overhead, leveraging the latest innovations in agentic AI.”

ReliaQuest eyes agentic AI security gains

Founded in 2007, ReliaQuest has established itself as a leading cybersecurity provider, offering enterprise users AI-powered tools to support security operations.

The firm’s flagship platform, GreyMatter, can be integrated with around 200 industry solutions, allows users to improve visibility across technology stacks, and automate processes.

This, the company said, allows security teams to detect, contain, investigate, and respond to cybersecurity threats “within minutes” and reduce manual tasks for practitioners.

Looking ahead, ReliaQuest plans to bolster the platform’s agentic AI features and provide enterprise users with greater automation capabilities. The use of agents in cybersecurity has become a key use-case in the latest agentic AI trend dominating the industry.

Microsoft, for example, recently unveiled plans to expand its Security Copilot service with new AI agents to help IT teams deal with surging security threats. The tech giant is adding 11 agents in total to the Security Copilot service as part of an April preview.

ReliaQuest said its agentic AI models can operate and learn autonomously, which long-term will help streamline security processes and reduce the time taken to contain threats.

The firm said customers can now conduct investigations 20-times faster, with 30% greater accuracy than traditional methods, and contain threats within less than five minutes.

Enabling security teams to more effectively react to threats is crucial in 2025 and can be the difference between repulsing an attack or disaster for enterprises.

Statistics from the company’s annual Cyber-Threat Report found cyber criminals can now move laterally within networks in an average of just 48 minutes.

Kirk Lepke, partner in the EQT Growth advisory team, described ReliaQuest as a “category-defining cybersecurity company”, adding that the inclusion of agentic AI capabilities places in the firm in an industry-leading position.

“By enriching GreyMatter with AI and automation capabilities, ReliaQuest has accelerated ahead of the pack, and now stands out as one of the only software vendors capable of managing security operations for the most complex enterprise environments,” he said.

“We are delighted to lead this funding round and look forward to supporting the company with our global platform as they continue to deliver solutions needed to push the industry forward.”