Quantexa, one of the UK’s leading AI stars, just raised $175 million

Quantexa, one of the rising stars of Britain’s burgeoning AI sector, plans to accelerate international growth after securing $175 million in a Series F funding round.

The investment round, led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), values the firm at $2.6 billion and saw participation from existing investors such as Dawn Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, AlbionVC, and HSBC.

Quantexa specializes in ‘decision intelligence’, providing financial services firms with AI-based tools to analyze data, identify and mitigate financial risk, and unify siloed data sets.

In an announcement, the company said this latest investment marks a significant milestone in its growth journey. The funding comes just months after it achieved ‘Centaur’ status, meaning it joined a select group of SaaS providers recognized for surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

Commenting on the investment, CEO and founder Vishal Marria said the firm plans on “reinforcing” its leadership in the rapidly-evolving AI landscape.

"AI is a once-in-a-generation technology transforming industries, redefining operations, and creating entirely new processes. From day one, Quantexa has been at the forefront of this revolution, helping enterprises create trusted, curated data to unlock AI’s full potential,” Marria said.

“This latest investment reflects investors’ embracing our vision and committing to join our journey as we accelerate innovation, platform deployments, and amplify the value we deliver to clients and the broader ecosystem.”

Quantexa targets global growth

In the wake of the investment, Quantexa said it plans to accelerate platform development, “elevate experiences for existing clients”, and expand its presence in North America.

The company also plans to pursue “selected” M&A opportunities and explore new partnerships.

Part of this move will see the firm fast-track its existing Microsoft partnership to launch an AI-powered workload for Microsoft Fabric, as well as a cloud native anti-money laundering (AML) solution for mid-market banks in the US, which will be delivered via Azure Marketplace.

Founded in 2016, Quantexa has grown rapidly in recent years. The firm now boasts over 800 employees and has raised in excess of $500 million in funding. In a prior investment round in March 2023, the firm secured $129 million .

Customer growth has also surged since the 2023 Series E round. Last year, the company recorded 40% license revenue growth, brought on 23 new customers, and expanded its reach beyond financial services to cover the public sector and insurance industry.

Avid Larizadeh Duggan, senior managing director and head of TVG in EMEA, said this rapid growth underscores the company’s long-term potential and demand for its decision intelligence platform.

“Quantexa is revolutionizing how they do this. At TVG, we invest in high-growth, game-changing companies, led by visionary leaders, making a global difference,” Duggan said.

“Quantexa’s impressive track record, expanding customer base, and bold approach to data and AI innovation make it a natural fit for our portfolio. We’re excited to support Vishal, and his world-class team scale the company internationally, as they continue helping industry-leading organizations embrace AI-driven decision-making with confidence.”