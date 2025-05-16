Proofpoint bolsters Microsoft 365 protection with Hornetsecurity acquisition

Cybersecurity provider Proofpoint has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hornetsecurity Group, subject to customary closing conditions.

Expected to close in the second half of 2025, Proofpoint said the move will “significantly enhance” its ability to provide human-centric security to small- and mid-sized businesses around the world, via managed service providers.

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, Hornetsecurity is a pan-European provider of AI-powered Microsoft 365 security, data protection, compliance, and security awareness services. The company provides solutions to over 12,000 channel partners and MSPs, and more than 125,000 SMBs across Europe.

In an announcement, Proofpoint said that, together, the companies will create a “powerful new standard in human-centric security” through complimentary, purpose-built platforms fueled by shared threat intelligence.

“As attackers grow more sophisticated and people remain the primary target, organizations need security that protects them wherever they work—across email, cloud applications, and every digital channel,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint.

“With the addition of Hornetsecurity, we’re excited to extend our industry-leading, human-centric security platform to better serve the unique needs of MSPs and SMBs. We look forward to deepening our investment in the European markets as part of our global growth strategy.”

The acquisition adds a high-performing business to the Proofpoint portfolio, with Hornetsecurity posting over $160 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and more than 20% year-over-year growth.

The firm’s strong performance is fueled by its flagship 365 Total Protection solution, a comprehensive cloud security offering for M365 that provides MSPs with a multi-tenant, unified platform to deliver integrated security services to customers.

Proofpoint said the Hornetsecurity team will continue to drive innovation across the Total Protection platform to deliver additional innovative solutions to partners and customers.

Upon closing, Proofpoint will leverage its global reach to make the platform available to MSPs and their customers worldwide, with Hornetsecurity to serve as a central hub for all MSP and SMB customers within the group.

Hornetsecurity CEO Daniel Hofmann will continue to lead the business, while the management team will also remain on board.

“With the breadth of human-centric risks only growing, joining Proofpoint is a natural next step in our journey to build the strongest global offering of M365 security services,” Hofmann commented.

“By coming together, we can better serve our partners and customers and extend that protection globally to help MSPs everywhere safeguard their customers’ people, data, and operations.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.