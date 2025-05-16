Proofpoint bolsters Microsoft 365 protection with Hornetsecurity acquisition
Proofpoint said the acquisition will “significantly enhance” its human-centric security capabilities
Cybersecurity provider Proofpoint has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hornetsecurity Group, subject to customary closing conditions.
Expected to close in the second half of 2025, Proofpoint said the move will “significantly enhance” its ability to provide human-centric security to small- and mid-sized businesses around the world, via managed service providers.
Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, Hornetsecurity is a pan-European provider of AI-powered Microsoft 365 security, data protection, compliance, and security awareness services. The company provides solutions to over 12,000 channel partners and MSPs, and more than 125,000 SMBs across Europe.
In an announcement, Proofpoint said that, together, the companies will create a “powerful new standard in human-centric security” through complimentary, purpose-built platforms fueled by shared threat intelligence.
“As attackers grow more sophisticated and people remain the primary target, organizations need security that protects them wherever they work—across email, cloud applications, and every digital channel,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint.
“With the addition of Hornetsecurity, we’re excited to extend our industry-leading, human-centric security platform to better serve the unique needs of MSPs and SMBs. We look forward to deepening our investment in the European markets as part of our global growth strategy.”
The acquisition adds a high-performing business to the Proofpoint portfolio, with Hornetsecurity posting over $160 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and more than 20% year-over-year growth.
ChannelPro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
The firm’s strong performance is fueled by its flagship 365 Total Protection solution, a comprehensive cloud security offering for M365 that provides MSPs with a multi-tenant, unified platform to deliver integrated security services to customers.
Proofpoint said the Hornetsecurity team will continue to drive innovation across the Total Protection platform to deliver additional innovative solutions to partners and customers.
Upon closing, Proofpoint will leverage its global reach to make the platform available to MSPs and their customers worldwide, with Hornetsecurity to serve as a central hub for all MSP and SMB customers within the group.
Hornetsecurity CEO Daniel Hofmann will continue to lead the business, while the management team will also remain on board.
“With the breadth of human-centric risks only growing, joining Proofpoint is a natural next step in our journey to build the strongest global offering of M365 security services,” Hofmann commented.
“By coming together, we can better serve our partners and customers and extend that protection globally to help MSPs everywhere safeguard their customers’ people, data, and operations.”
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- ServiceNow boosts agentic AI offering with $2.85bn Moveworks acquisition
- Datatonic expands global services with Syntio acquisition
- Jamf snaps up Identity Automation in $215 million acquisition
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Hybrid models have changed the way we work – but not where we live
News The wider impact of working from home has been limited by requiring employees in the office for a few days a week, academic research suggests
-
30% of Microsoft's code is AI-generated, and that's bad news for devs
News Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is the latest big tech figure to reveal the scale of AI-generated code at the tech giant, prompting more questions about the future of software development.
-
AMD names Anjana Srinivasan as new EMEA channel chief
News The former Microsoft leader will lead AMD's commercial channel strategy across the region
-
ESET targets partner profitability with new MDR bundle
News The security firm's managed detection and response services and products are now available as part of a single SKU to enhance the partner sales process
-
Outgoing Kaseya CEO teases "this is just the beginning" for the company
Opinion We spoke to Fred Voccola who remains a key figurehead at the firm as it enters its next chapter...
-
Cisco names Oliver Tuszik as global sales chief
News Cisco has announced the appointment of Oliver Tuszik as its new executive vice president of global sales, who replaces Gary Steele.
-
Katun targets accelerated growth, greater collaboration with new partner portal
News Printing and imaging specialist Katun has announced the launch of its new Katalyst Partner Portal, designed specifically to drive channel collaboration.
-
‘Here in the European market, I think we are in a good position’: DocuWare CEO Dr Michael Berger on the company’s rapid growth
News ChannelPro sat down with DocuWare CEO Michael Berger to discuss the company's rapid growth and channel strategy.
-
Group-IB launches partner program as channel-first strategy kicks off in Europe
News The vendor said the initiative reflects its commitment to building a resilient cyber security ecosystem across Europe
-
Datatonic eyes fresh growth drive with new CEO appointment
News Datatonic has announced the appointment of Scott Eivers as its new CEO as the enterprise data and AI solutions provider looks to its next phase of growth.