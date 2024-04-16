The small and medium business guide to buying

Move your organisation forward and optimise purchasing to save in 2022.



It’s no surprise that buying for business looks different in 2022 than it has in years past. The strategic plan leaders may have dusted off each year and simply refreshed is insufficient. Small- and medium-sized businesses now face balancing ongoing business operations with long-term strategic objectives.

Purchasing teams played a key role in reducing costs and navigating new supply chain realities of the last year. Now, it can lead the organisation in accelerating growth and meeting new strategic challenges.

