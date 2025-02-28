What are digital natives and are they the future of tech?

Digital natives are now entering the workplace, primarily from Generation Z. These digital natives will bring a generational shift in their approach to work and how they embrace technology.

The term “digital native” was coined in 2001 by the education writer and speaker Marc Prensky. It is used to describe those who have spent their entire lives in the presence of smart devices, social media, gaming, and online platforms.

The level of connectivity that underpins digital natives provides them with an awareness and technical literacy that previous generations did not have. They are typically fluent in the use of smart devices and tend to be naturally comfortable with remote collaboration . Given digital natives’ proficiently with modern technology, there is an expectation they will be well prepared for engaging with modern business tools.

However, proficiency does not necessarily equate to understanding. A Star Wars quote comes in handy here:“I should think that you Jedi would have more respect for the difference between knowledge and wisdom.” This is just as true in technology, where familiarity with operating digital technology is not the same as understanding how the technology fundamentally works.

Therefore, promoting skills in coding and hardware remains vital in order to maintain strong technical skills and prevent a generational decline in digital literacy . Additionally, being from a specific age cohort may increase your chance of being a digital native but doesn't guarantee it.

Many of the devices that digital natives use, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, are sealed systems – in that the device cannot be opened – and even changing the battery is no longer possible. This lack of access to the underlying hardware risks losing digital natives’ understanding of how the technology operates. It is akin to driving a car; whilst most of us understand how to drive a car and check tyres, most of us do not know how to strip down an engine or replace the exhaust.

Nonetheless, digital natives’ acceptance of modern technology means they will be more likely to be comfortable using digital devices to simplify their working practices.

Video gaming has become a ubiquitous part of our culture, especially for digital natives. There is now a realization within industry that learning requirements should be gamified in order to encourage engagement from younger employees. Furthermore, as a significant majority of digital natives will have grown up using game controllers, these technologies are now finding wider applications, such as in engineering and surgery as young people use controllers they already have hundreds or even thousands of hours’ experience in.

For example the US Navy is already using Xbox controllers for some submarine periscopes, as a cheap and intuitive control scheme for its submariners, as reported by The Verge .

Digital native considerations

It’s worth noting that digital natives often have a cultural perspective different to previous generations. The digital connectivity they have had throughout their development means they will have a greater awareness of other people and cultures. It is in this area that we may see the greatest influence of digital natives, as many seek to spread diversity and equality within the workforce . However, given the echo chamber effect of social media, more polarized views may become apparent.

One possible extension of greater cultural awareness could be digital natives choosing not to work for organizations that they do not view as behaving in an ethical manner. Organizations wishing to attract the largest talent pool need to ensure that not only do they behave in an ethical manner but that they are seen to be doing so. Therefore, engaging with community outreach and promoting ethical programs become necessities, in order to recruit from as wide a talent pool as possible.

Of course, the generational shift that digital natives bring is not a new phenomenon. Every new generation entering the workplace brings new cultural and sociological proclivities. When Generation X entered the workplace, they brought an understanding of the capabilities of computers. Although Generation X lacked the familiarity that digital natives have with digital devices, it nonetheless possessed a baseline understanding from education.

As stated earlier, not all of the incoming workforce will fit neatly into the assumption that digital natives will have an affinity with technology. There will of course be those from new generations that choose not to engage with digital devices and distance themselves from the connectivity of modern technologies, together with those whose families steered them away from technology.

Furthermore, digital nativity may vary according to class structure or regional divides. As the science-fiction author William Gibson once said; “The future is already here – it's just not very evenly distributed.” In those regions, we may witness a completely different generation entering the workforce in parallel with digital natives.

The future of digital natives

Looking to the future, beyond digital natives, Generation Alpha may have even greater digital literacy than digital natives. There is likely to be a greater acceptance of AI tools, as future generations will have grown up with them. Conversely, the lack of understanding of how the technology operates could also be amplified.

Ultimately, digital natives bring with them a greater fluency in digital devices, but to assume they also have a widespread understanding of how the technology operates is incorrect. However, they are generally comfortable with digital connectivity and have a greater awareness of other lifestyles and cultures. It is therefore incumbent upon organizations to incorporate greater inclusivity and diversity within their operational structure in order to engage with this new generation.

In order to enable them to perform using their strengths, businesses may need to provide training on the underlying the principles of how the technology operates. This can fill the most likely gaps in their understanding. Given their familiarity with technology, they should also be encouraged to share ideas for digital improvements, as they will possess insights that previous generations may not have.