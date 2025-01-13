What tomorrow’s tech leaders can learn from today’s

There are many combinations of skills and attitudes that an effective leader can possess to thrive in the technology industry, but one thing they all share is the ability to learn from others

The technology industry has long had diversity issues. Tomorrow’s tech leaders will put themselves in an advantageous position if they are to learn from the mistakes made by previous CEOs.

This whitepaper looks at the skills, qualifications, and outlooks needed to succeed in a turbulent industry. It will help future leaders identify operational methods that no longer work.

Gain clarity on the type of workforce expertise that’s no longer relevant.

