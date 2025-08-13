Thrive fuels APAC expansion ambitions with double leadership hire

Global technology outsourcing provider Thrive has announced the appointments of Farhad Jowharsha as vice president, APAC, and Naveen Chodavarapu as vice president, APAC Operations.

The seasoned industry leaders are tasked with continuing the company’s global growth trajectory, with a specific focus on customer cultivation across the APAC region.

“Thrive is expanding on a global scale and bringing in the right leadership to help us advance that growth in a critical market like APAC, which is vital to the company’s future success,” commented Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive, in an announcement.

Jowharsha will be based out of Thrive’s Hong Kong office and arrives with 25 years’ experience in consulting and sales leadership.

Most recently, he served as the regional sales director at Forrester Research where he was responsible for sales and customer retention, acting as a trusted advisor for client executives.

Previously, he has also held key positions at PTS, Integra-IT, Toluna, Corporate Executive Board, and Gartner.

Chodavarapu will spearhead the firm’s APAC Operations team from its Singapore office and will work across the region’s dynamic markets to drive customer growth and boost value for technology partners.

Prior to joining the business, he served as the head of customer success for Greater Asia at HP, where he focused on identifying the right strategies, services, and solutions for the company’s customers. He has also held leadership positions at DXC Technology, HPE, and Alcatel-Lucent.

APAC expansion

Founded in 2000, Thrive specializes in global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements.

The Massachusetts-headquartered company has been on an upward growth trajectory since receiving a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital in January 2025.

The firm has also recently bolstered its compliance services and industry expertise with the acquisitions of Baroan Technologies and Abacode.

With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, the company said it expects to see continued growth in the APAC region under the stewardship of Jowharsha and Chodavarapu.

“Naveen’s and Farhad’s combined experience in growing sales pipelines, taking a consultative approach, and understanding what it means to help the customer succeed will help us expand our footprint in Asia and ensure that every customer is getting the five-star service Thrive is known for,” McLaughlin added.

