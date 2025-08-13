Thrive fuels APAC expansion ambitions with double leadership hire
Farhad Jowharsha and Naveen Chodavarapu will spearhead Thrive’s APAC operations
Global technology outsourcing provider Thrive has announced the appointments of Farhad Jowharsha as vice president, APAC, and Naveen Chodavarapu as vice president, APAC Operations.
The seasoned industry leaders are tasked with continuing the company’s global growth trajectory, with a specific focus on customer cultivation across the APAC region.
“Thrive is expanding on a global scale and bringing in the right leadership to help us advance that growth in a critical market like APAC, which is vital to the company’s future success,” commented Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive, in an announcement.
Jowharsha will be based out of Thrive’s Hong Kong office and arrives with 25 years’ experience in consulting and sales leadership.
Most recently, he served as the regional sales director at Forrester Research where he was responsible for sales and customer retention, acting as a trusted advisor for client executives.
Previously, he has also held key positions at PTS, Integra-IT, Toluna, Corporate Executive Board, and Gartner.
Chodavarapu will spearhead the firm’s APAC Operations team from its Singapore office and will work across the region’s dynamic markets to drive customer growth and boost value for technology partners.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Prior to joining the business, he served as the head of customer success for Greater Asia at HP, where he focused on identifying the right strategies, services, and solutions for the company’s customers. He has also held leadership positions at DXC Technology, HPE, and Alcatel-Lucent.
APAC expansion
Founded in 2000, Thrive specializes in global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements.
The Massachusetts-headquartered company has been on an upward growth trajectory since receiving a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital in January 2025.
The firm has also recently bolstered its compliance services and industry expertise with the acquisitions of Baroan Technologies and Abacode.
With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, the company said it expects to see continued growth in the APAC region under the stewardship of Jowharsha and Chodavarapu.
“Naveen’s and Farhad’s combined experience in growing sales pipelines, taking a consultative approach, and understanding what it means to help the customer succeed will help us expand our footprint in Asia and ensure that every customer is getting the five-star service Thrive is known for,” McLaughlin added.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
BlackSuit ransomware gang taken down in latest law enforcement sting
News The notorious gang has seen its servers taken down and bitcoin seized, but may have morphed into a new group called Chaos
-
Workers view agents as ‘important teammates’ – but the prospect of an AI 'boss' is a step too far
News Workers are comfortable working alongside AI agents, according to research from Workday, but the prospect of having an AI 'boss' is a step too far.
-
‘We are helping organizations strengthen their overall security postures’: Fortinet hits major milestone as partner program surpasses 400 partners
News Fortinet's Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program now boasts more than 3,000 integrations
-
The Channel Recruiter and Nebula debut new global talent resourcing solution
News Tech Talent on Tap aims to provide channel firms with on-demand access to elite technical professionals from around the world
-
Snowflake names Chris Niederman as new channel chief
News Chris Niederman joins the business from AWS, where he led the cloud giant’s global partner strategy and industry transformation initiatives
-
SAS appoints Matt Parson as new chief revenue officer
News The former ExtraHop and Red Hat exec will spearhead SAS' global financial strategy as it targets further growth
-
ExtraHop builds on APAC momentum with Singapore expansion
News The vendor said its increased presence will help enterprises across the Asia Pacific region better meet evolving compliance demands
-
Effective Data and Cleo expand partnership to drive supply chain integration capabilities
News The agreement will deepen collaboration between the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) and Effective Data’s data integration expertise
-
ManageEngine debuts new MSP platform to streamline IT operations
News The new MSP Central platform targets IT sprawl with integrated RMM, PSA, and advanced server monitoring
-
The top trends shaping the future of the channel
News As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Westcon-Comstor has outlined some of the key channel growth drivers it expects to see in Q2 2025 and beyond.