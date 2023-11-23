Cloud Intelligence
How to Boost Service Quality and Drive Down Ticket Volumes
Because employees are increasingly dependent on technology to get their jobs done and IT ecosystems are more complex than ever, the total number of service desk tickets is skyrocketing. In the last three years alone, organizations have seen a 35% increase in the total volume of support tickets.
Plus, the amount of time it takes to handle each ticket has increased from an average of 7.37 minutes to nearly 10 minutes. This is because resolving tickets and diagnosing the root causes of end user-impacting incidents is more difficult. The costs associated with these activities have continued to climb as well.
To resolve more tickets, faster, service desk analysts need fewer tools that are simpler to use. Download this ebook to learn how Zscaler can help IT teams:
- Meet SLAs by leveraging intuitive monitoring tools
- Reduce MTTR with AI to escalate tickets with confidence
- Unify monitoring silos across devices, networks, and apps with a single solution
