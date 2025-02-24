JumpCloud’s 2025 SME IT trends report: Simplifying IT in the fast lane of change
Make it simple for employees to get the job done
In 2025, IT leaders aren’t just managing change—they’re shaping the future of their organizations.
But what does this shift mean for you? And what priorities, challenges, and opportunities are defining IT today?
JumpCloud’s Q1 2025 SME IT Trends Report brings together insights from 900+ IT leaders across the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Discover new data about the topics defining IT today, from the risks and rewards of AI to cybersecurity challenges, hybrid work, and beyond.
Key findings include:
- 46% of organizations have faced a cyberattack—one-third were AI-generated
- 67% of IT pros say AI is outpacing their ability to secure it, while 77% plan to implement AI initiatives this year
- 66% of IT pros struggle to discover the SaaS apps employees are using
Get ahead of the trends shaping IT in 2025. Download the report now.
Provided by JumpCloud
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
2025 IT trends MSPs need to know
Cloud spending projected to grow 19% this year on back of strong 2024