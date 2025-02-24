JumpCloud’s 2025 SME IT trends report: Simplifying IT in the fast lane of change

In 2025, IT leaders aren’t just managing change—they’re shaping the future of their organizations.

But what does this shift mean for you? And what priorities, challenges, and opportunities are defining IT today?

JumpCloud’s Q1 2025 SME IT Trends Report brings together insights from 900+ IT leaders across the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Discover new data about the topics defining IT today, from the risks and rewards of AI to cybersecurity challenges, hybrid work, and beyond.

Key findings include:

46% of organizations have faced a cyberattack— one-third were AI-generated

67% of IT pros say AI is outpacing their ability to secure it, while 77% plan to implement AI initiatives this year

66% of IT pros struggle to discover the SaaS apps employees are using

Provided by JumpCloud