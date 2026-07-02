Kyndryl expands sovereignty services with Microsoft cloud deal

Kyndryl is aiming to boost sovereign capabilities through a new deal with Microsoft designed to help customers keep up with evolving data residency requirements.

Governments and highly regulated industries are increasingly facing geopolitical uncertainty, expanding data localization preferences, and ever more complex IT environments, according to Kyndryl.

With this in mind, the company argues that regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, DORA, and NIS2 need to be translated into practical architectures. The aim of this deal is to combine Kyndryl’s advisory, engineering, and operational experience with Microsoft’s sovereign cloud offerings to address these needs.

The collaboration combines Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning with Microsoft Sovereign Cloud capabilities, and brings to the table the full spectrum of Microsoft’s public cloud capabilities and private cloud solutions using Azure Local.

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This, Kyndryl said, will help organizations address sovereignty across data and operational domains, helping to reduce regulatory framework complexity.

“Kyndryl understands the reality of sovereignty through our first-hand experience with government expectations in Europe, and our strategic alliance with Microsoft brings together complementary strengths to help customers operationalize sovereignty in a practical, scalable way,” said Giovanni Carraro, global strategic alliances leader at Kyndryl.

“By collaborating with Microsoft, we can help customers align their sovereignty goals with real-world architectures, thus balancing control, resilience and performance across hybrid and distributed environments.”

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Kyndryl eyes sovereign ‘readiness’

Customers can use Kyndryl’s Sovereignty Readiness Assessment to evaluate their current posture across data, operational, and technical domains, identify any gaps and dependencies and develop a phased roadmap.

The firm said it aims to support implementation using sovereignty-ready architectures that incorporate Microsoft Sovereign Cloud capabilities.

This includes public cloud solutions using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, along with sovereign private cloud solutions using Azure Local in connected and disconnected deployment models.

These are designed to support varying levels of data residency, operational independence, and jurisdictional control as needed.

This unified approach, Kyndryl noted, supports sensitive and regulated workloads, including AI-enabled use cases, with a focus on data governance and model locality.

"Kyndryl’s deep expertise in designing and operating complex, regulated environments complements Microsoft’s comprehensive sovereign cloud capabilities, including controls designed to support data residency requirements, access governance and regulatory compliance,” said Ihab Foudeh, EMEA enterprise partner solutions general manager at Microsoft.

“Together, we are helping organizations adopt cloud services in ways that respect their local requirements while still enabling modernization and innovation.”

Sovereignty momentum

The move by Kyndryl comes amid a concerted focus on digital sovereignty across Europe. Recent research from Gartner, for example, revealed that a third of countries will be locked in to region-specific AI platforms within the next two years.

This shift is driven by a mixture of regulatory pressure, geopolitics, cloud localization, national AI missions, corporate risks, and national security concerns.

In a separate survey of UK IT decision makers last year, almost two-thirds told OVHcloud they were happy to pay between 11% and 30% more for a sovereign technology product that would meet all of their regulatory and sovereignty needs.

More than half acknowledged data sovereignty as a crucial aspect of their data management strategy.

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