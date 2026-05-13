Red Hat doubles down on data sovereignty with new features for OpenShift, Enterprise Linux, and more
The company says new sovereignty capabilities will offer greater autonomy to IT decision-makers and service providers
Red Hat is expanding its sovereign and private cloud capabilities in a move it says will give organizations greater control over tech stacks and data.
The expansion of sovereignty features will offer users five new capabilities for those operating under Red Hat Confirmed Stateside Support and Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support for the EU, the company said.
Chief among these is an expanded compliance framework to automate audit preparation, with new Compliance Profiles for the Red Hat OpenShift Compliance Operator.
These, combined with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes, allow organizations to automate technical reviews.
The idea is to make it easier to generate appropriate evidence for regional and industry regulations such as NIS2, GDPR, and DORA, and to keep up with new regulations as they evolve.
Elsewhere, Red Hat is also launching a new cross-platform installer, delivering automated, pre-configured isolated computing platforms across Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
"By enforcing operational guardrails at launch, these landing zones turn reference architectures into deployable infrastructure," said the firm.
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"This approach reduces time-to-value for hardened and compliant workloads without requiring manual configuration of baseline controls."
New Red Hat OpenShift, Lightspeed features
Announced at the company’s flagship summit in Atlanta this week, enterprises will also gain access to a new service provisioning interface. The company said this aims to help partners and customers deploy virtual machines (VMs), clusters, and AI service on OpenShift more efficiently.
These tools can then be used to provide GPU as a Service, Models as a Service, and Inferencing as a Service as components within private clouds, helping to maintain control of the AI model lifecycle.
Notably, on-premises telemetry for data sovereignty is a key focus for the company, with Red Hat Lightspeed now providing cost management tools for OpenShift that remain entirely within customer-controlled environments.
"This capability gives organizations comprehensive visibility into cloud spend while maintaining data residency, helping to eliminate the need to transmit operational data across sovereign boundaries," the company said in an announcement.
Software supply chain gains
Red Hat says it plans to localize the software supply chain to help mitigate risks associated with regional disruptions.
Efforts on this front will start in the EU initially, with in-region content delivery allowing customers and partners to download Red Hat Enterprise Linux locally.
The company plans to expand this regional network to additional products by the end of 2026.
"Innovation should not be a trade-off for control. Whether an organization is meeting jurisdictional mandates or reclaiming its data from proprietary silos, we are providing the capabilities and platforms to build a more self-determined future," said Red Hat senior vice president and chief product officer Ashesh Badani.
"Red Hat is focused on helping the organizations that use these technologies to drive the next decade of AI and cloud innovation on their own terms.”
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Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
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