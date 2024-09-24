Making cloud accessible and affordable for small businesses
How Virtual Private Cloud is removing the barriers to growth for SMBs
Cloud computing has grown to become a key part of all businesses’ toolkits, no matter their size. It’s increasingly apparent, though, that nuance is important when choosing a cloud platform.
For many SMBs, hyperscale public cloud doesn’t suit all their needs. From management to cost to customer service models, the needs of smaller businesses go beyond elasticity, scalability, and availability.
In this ITPro special report, we’ll look at the challenges SMBs face when choosing and migrating to a cloud service provider.
We’ll also look at why a private or virtual private cloud may offer more than the open public cloud platforms.
