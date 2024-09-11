Maximizing your AWS cost savings
How to get the most out of your AWS spend while keeping costs under control cloud costs
Technology has changed the way businesses operate. Over half of enterprise IT spending is expected to shift to the public cloud. Cost optimization is dominating the conversation for many IT leaders who rely on the cloud.
This whitepaper explores areas within your AWS environment that may be the source of cloud inefficiencies.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Best practices for ongoing cost optimization.
- The greatest opportunity to lower overall public cloud costs.
- Anomalies that can have a significant negative impact on your business.
