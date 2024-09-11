Supporting scalability
DoiT helps Folloze achieve cost-effective growth with a full AWS migration
Remaining competitive and making targeted offers is an increasingly challenging task for marketers. Migrating a large number of servers and applications to the AWS Cloud can help companies meet the changing business conditions and evolving customer needs.
This whitepaper reveals how DoiT helped Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform, fully migrate to AWS.
Discover how DoiT’s support from the start ensured a swift, seamless migration process.
