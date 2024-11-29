Overcoming shadow IT: Why it happens and how to prevent it
Shed light on what’s happening across your environment
How can you fully secure your environment if you don’t have full visibility and control over all the apps and devices your employees use?
Learn how you can escape a web of unseen applications, unapproved devices, and disastrous repercussions with our recorded webinar, Overcoming Shadow IT: Why It Happens and How to Prevent It.
Watch as a team of shadow IT conquerors discuss how shadow IT happens, why it’s such a pain for IT teams to deal with, and how you can shed light onto what’s happening across your environment with SaaS management.
Watch now to learn:
- How shadow IT happens—and why it keeps happening
- The major risks of shadow IT that you need to watch out for
- How to overcome shadow IT once and for all with SaaS management
