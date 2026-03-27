Red Hat, Google Cloud eye legacy modernization gains with partnership expansion
Red Hat wants to make it easier to migrate and modernize applications
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Red Hat has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud in a bid to supercharge legacy infrastructure modernization and cloud migration.
As part of the deal, Red Hat OpenShift will now be integrated with the Google Cloud console, making life easier during onboarding and when managing workloads alongside Google's own native compute.
Similarly, Red Hat said OpenShift Virtualization is now available on Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud, letting customers use traditional virtual machines (VMs) and modern containers in the same place.
“Red Hat’s hybrid cloud vision is built on consistency – the ability to run any workload, anywhere, with the same operational model," said Mike Barrett, vice president and general manager of Hybrid Cloud Platforms at Red Hat.
Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Console
The integration of Red Hat OpenShift with Google Cloud console will help streamline workload optimization on the platform, the company said, and simplify onboarding processes.
"Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated users can natively validate Google Cloud prerequisites before transitioning to a guided cluster provisioning flow within the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console," the company noted.
The integration will also simplify billing and procurement, with pay-as-you-go billing through Google Cloud Marketplace that applies their Red Hat subscription against Google Cloud spend.
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Beyond that, the deeper collaboration allows for native service integrations, with support for services including Google Cloud Secret Manager, Certificate Authority Service, and Workload Identity Federation.
“Our customers are constantly looking for ways to simplify their infrastructure and accelerate innovation without sacrificing performance," said Nirav Mehta, vice president of Product Management for Google Cloud Compute Platform at Google Cloud.
"Customers now have a smoother path, enabling them to run both virtualised and containerized workloads consistently on Google Cloud's global, secure, and performant infrastructure."
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is designed to help enterprises modernize legacy infrastructure at their own pace, using modern containers in a way that lets old and new work together.
The tool allows traditional VMs to work seamlessly with more modern containers and serverless workloads on a consistent Kubernetes platform, the company said, letting users have a single interface, toolset and operational practices across workloads.
Additional tools, such as a migration toolkit and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, also aim to make shifting to modern systems easier.
Beyond upgrades and migration, RedHat OpenShift Dedicated on Google Cloud offers easy scaling and more predictable performance, Red Hat said.
"This extended collaboration with Google Cloud further empowers organisations with comprehensive cloud native capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, whether they need to accelerate application development or streamline migration to the cloud," said Barrett.
"Together, Red Hat and Google provide a clear, unified path for organizations to modernize their entire application portfolio, helping them manage both their traditional VMs and containerized applications on a single platform."
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Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
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