AI governance has the potential to be one of the biggest opportunities for channel partners in years.

Businesses are adopting AI faster than they are working out how to govern it, and they are looking for answers that resellers are best placed to provide. EU AI Act obligations are coming into force, and UK regulators are clarifying their expectations. Businesses are now finding out whether they can say with confidence where their data goes, and who is accountable when something goes wrong.

So they’re increasingly turning to the people they already trust, their resellers and their partners. Tools alone aren’t what make partnerships work; it’s about people, not processes, and the partners who aren’t able to support their customers are the ones facing the reality that they need to be held accountable.

The channel has always been at its strongest when it helps customers make sense of new technology, and AI governance is the next part in this.

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The gap

If businesses were asked three questions: where does our data go when we use AI tools? Which of our policies cover the technology and the data involved? And who’s in charge in case something goes wrong? Many will not be able to answer with confidence.

AI usage has increased more than we could’ve predicted in a short space of time, and while the technology has revolutionised business models and flows, the guardrails keeping AI safe have failed to keep up. Businesses are facing gaps in their AI usage, which can be as simple as having unclear rules on what personal or confidential data can be entered into them.

We’re seeing this now, especially with the big technology giants OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta facing global public and political scrutiny over the lack of safeguards in their AI models, and with governments globally stepping in to create a regulatory framework for AI leaders to adhere to.

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This regulatory backdrop is adding additional pressure, although once clarified, AI governance will be the boost to businesses they need. In the UK, there currently isn’t a single AI act. Regulators such as the ICO and FCA apply law within their own industries, and personal data entered into an AI tool is covered by UK GDPR like any other. Customers are being asked to show they understand how AI is used in their business and that they have regulation and governance in place.

The opportunity

Partners can turn compliance anxiety into an opportunity to improve customer relationships within the channel. Resellers usually know their customers' systems and data flows, and that position of trust matters in an area where customers are unsure where to start.

Readiness assessments identify which AI tools are in use, what data they handle, and where the main risk is. It gives customers a clear picture and gives partners the obvious next step.

To close the gap, this could mean drafting new policies, training staff, assigning accountability, or setting access controls. Smaller businesses, for example, may lack the time or expertise to do this internally and would rather work with a partner they already know.

Continuing this with ongoing monitoring of new tools and guidance is an additional level of support that keeps customers up to date with any evolution.

Customers generally respond better to clear actions than to lengthy frameworks, and plain language helps. Staff training matters as much as technical controls, because policies only work if people understand them and feel able to ask whether a tool is safe to use.

The risk of waiting

When GDPR came into force in 2018, some technology partners treated compliance as the software vendor’s responsibility, but customers still wanted practical help with their data, policies and security. Partners who had built capabilities in data policy and security were able to fill this gap and win customers looking for specialist support.

AI governance may follow a similar pattern. Partners may find themselves in a position where customers are asking questions they can’t answer yet about where data goes, so they must be prepared with the understanding and knowledge to help customers. Credibility in a new area is easier to develop while customers are still deciding their views after they have already chosen an adviser.

Partners don’t need to develop this on their own, and those who share what they have learnt from early engagements will be in a better place.

Customers are adopting AI, and the question for partners to answer is who will help them do it responsibly. For partners with the right skills and a trusted relationship, it’s a clear and growing area.