Gaining observability in cloud native applications
A blueprint for creating exceptional customer experiences
Observability in software development refers to the ability to comprehend the behavior of a system. Programmers can visualize possible performance by gathering, processing, and presenting information to different stakeholders.
Gain Observability in Cloud-Native Applications explores the significance of observability in the context of cloud-native environments. This document emphasizes the risks associated with neglecting observability practices and presents the numerous benefits it brings to cloud-native applications.
This comprehensive guide covers:
- Understanding the distinction between cloud-based and cloud-native technologies.
- Exploring the challenges of achieving observability in cloud-native environments.
- Identifying critical characteristics necessary for effective observability in monitoring and troubleshooting.
