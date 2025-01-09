Darktrace targets cloud security gains with new acquisition

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace has announced plans to acquire Cado Security, a UK-based cyber investigation and response solution provider.

Cado Security offers its services across multi-cloud, container, serverless, SaaS, and on-premises environments, capturing a snapshot of data stored on the device and then conducting forensic investigations to uncover signs of compromise or threats.

Darktrace says it plans to invest to accelerate the growth of Cado's existing products, while also combining Cado's forensic investigation technology with its own ActiveAI Security Platform, enhancing data collection across multiple cloud environments.

Thanks to the richer datasets the agreement will bring, Darktrace also sees benefits for its Cyber AI Analyst solution, which investigates alerts, streamlines investigations, and prioritizes incidents.

"At Darktrace, we have a clear and ambitious strategy: to develop best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for our customers that keep them safe through continuous innovation," said Jill Popelka, Darktrace chief executive officer.

"The addition of Cado's deep expertise in cloud-based data collection and forensics will enhance our ability to protect customers, ensuring they can operate securely and confidently across all areas of their business."

The deal is expected to be completed next month.

Cado was founded by James Campbell, CEO, and Chris Doman, CTO, who will join the team at Darktrace following the acquisition.

Cado's R&D teams in London and Bristol will work alongside Darktrace's established R&D centers in Cambridge, UK and The Hague, Netherlands to boost innovation in its cloud detection and response capabilities.

"Darktrace is an excellent fit for Cado, providing an opportunity for growth and innovation while allowing our team to advance their careers within a dynamic company deeply committed to R&D and to protecting its customers from growing cyber threats," said Campbell.

"Our technologies build on each other's strengths, and we are incredibly excited to work with the Darktrace team to continue to elevate AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities for our combined global customer base."

Darktrace ramps up cloud security focus

Darktrace cites cloud and SaaS platforms as a common entry point for cybercriminals to attempt access to customers' networks.

The firm specifically pointed to recent research in which security leaders identified cloud security as the top area where defensive AI could have the greatest impact.

The acquisition comes as the cybersecurity giant looks to boost its cloud security capabilities, with the firm having invested heavily in this domain in recent years.

In October 2023, the company launched its Darktrace / CLOUD services for AWS, which it later expanded to cover Microsoft Azure.

Darktrace was founded in 2013 by Poppy Gustafsson, with the backing of the late billionaire Mike Lynch’s Invoke Capital.

Gustafsson was replaced as CEO by former COO Jill Popelka in September last year.

The announcement follows Darktrace's acquisition by software investment firm Thoma Bravo in a $5.3 billion deal that closed in October last year.

The companies said the plan was to scale the firm up to become 'a truly global player'.