Poppy Gustafsson steps down as Darktrace CEO

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace has announced the appointment of current COO, Jill Popelka, as its new CEO, replacing Poppy Gustafsson.

A seasoned tech industry veteran, Popelka has accumulated more than two decades of experience in driving operational best practices and maturing teams, systems, and processes at fast-growing organizations.

She joined Darktrace in January 2024 as a non-executive director before stepping into the role of chief operating officer back in June. Prior to joining the business, she has held leadership positions at Accenture, Snap Inc, as well as SAP SuccessFactors, which she led as president.

Popelka steps into the role vacated by Gustafsson, who co-founded the business in 2013 and has served as CEO since 2016. She will now lead the company through its ongoing acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

"Poppy and the team have built something very special,” Popelka said. “The potential of Darktrace is enormous - our technology has never been more critical to organizations around the world and our AI-native capabilities position us at the forefront of the ever-changing cybersecurity market.

“We have an outstanding platform offering, a broad base of customers across the globe, and some of the most talented people working in technology, not least our remarkable R&D teams based in Cambridge and The Hague. I am excited to partner with the whole Darktrace team to take advantage of the many opportunities we have ahead of us as we embark on this next phase of our journey."

Under Gustafsson’s leadership, Darktrace has transformed from a collaboration of AI and intelligence experts into a high-growth leader in the cybersecurity field, serving almost 10,000 customers globally.

Since co-founding the business in 2013, Gustafsson has served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer, before taking on the role of CEO in 2016. She will become a non-executive director upon completion of the Thoma Bravo acquisition.

"Darktrace has been a huge part of my life and my identity for over a decade and I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved in that time,” she commented. “This challenge has required tremendous personal and professional commitment from me.

“With the acquisition of Darktrace by Thoma Bravo nearing its completion and with us having identified an excellent successor in Jill, now is the right time to hand over the reins so Jill can lead Darktrace through its transition into private ownership and beyond.”

Commenting on the transition, Gordon Hurst, chairman of Darktrace, described Popelka as a “proven and highly regarded leader” in global technology businesses.

“With Poppy stepping down, the Board has implemented its CEO succession plan and is delighted that Jill has accepted the role of CEO,” he said. “She has the deep sector experience, people leadership skills and energy and passion to lead Darktrace into the next stage of its journey."

Darktrace said its acquisition by Thoma Bravo is progressing “as anticipated”, with the transaction expected to close upon the receiving of its final foreign regulatory approval – anticipated by September 28.